Horasis India Meeting brings global leaders to Athens, Greece for annual reunion in September 2024

Horasis, a global visions community dedicated to inspiring our future, has announced the dates and location for its annual India Meeting.

The Horasis India Meeting was first held in Munich, Germany in 2009, founded by Dr. Frank Jurgen-Richter, the Chairman of Horasis. The location changes each year to foster collaboration at strategically important international sites. During the pandemic, the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 before making a welcome return to an in-person format Binh Duong, Vietnam in 2022 then Adelaide, Australia in 2023.

This year, the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts is heading to Athens, Greece.

Scheduled to take place on 15-16 September 2024, the event will offer businesses and governments a platform to discuss a wide range of issues related to the Indian economy and explore new ventures in Europe.

Driving mutually beneficial developments

The 2024 Horasis India Meeting will be co-hosted by the Hellenic-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Economy and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), drawing together 250 of the most senior members of the Horasis Visions Community.

The meeting offers an ideal platform for senior business leaders from India, Greece and the world to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing, and sustainable growth. Of particular interest is the facilitation of meetings with Indian innovators and entrepreneurs to explore beneficial new ventures, using Athens as hub to invest in Greece and Europe.

The announcement of the annual meeting comes at a time when the Indian Indian economy has emerged as among the top-performing economies among its peers.

Most recently, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the outlook on the Indian economy from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’, while a range of new economic policies have helped to spur the entrepreneurial spirit in the country.

In addition India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the quarter ending March 31 grew by 7.8 per cent. These positive economic signs are set to help foster productive collaboration during the annual meeting.

Meanwhile, after a decade-long debt crisis that sparked sweeping austerity measures in Greece, the country’s economy has been steadily growing since 2018. In April 2024, the central bank announced that the economy is predicted to increase by 2.3% at a rate above the European average.

However, keeping the momentum from the rebound in motion to deliver long-term growth will depend on diversifying beyond typical economic drivers of tourism, real estate and services, according to a report from Reuters.

The Horasis India Meeting will see global leaders discuss not only how to further international collaboration and attract investment, but ensure that these projects support local communities and stimulate sustainable growth.

Featured photo of Horasis Chairman Dr. Frank Jurgen-Richter

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company