Ingram Micro Cloud postpones Cloud Summit due to coronavirus concerns

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that its flagship Cloud Summit conference will be postponed out of “an abundance of caution” due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

The conference was to be held in Miami Beach, Florida on May 12-14. The organizers said in a statement to the media that the event will be pushed back to early 2021.

“We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support in making this difficult—but correct—decision” — Adam Christensen

Cloud Summit joins a growing list of large-scale technology conferences to cancel or postpone their events due to the outbreak. Last week, Facebook canceled its F8 developer conference, and Google canceled its Google I/O conference earlier this week.

Across the world, nations and private corporations are taking extra precautions to help slow the spread of the virus, which has claimed 3,200 lives globally. Switzerland for example has banned all events over 1,000 people, and Twitter has sent a message out to all employees “strongly encouraging” them to remain at home for the time being.

One of the world’s largest cloud ecosystems and digital commerce platforms, Ingram Micro Cloud said in a statement that it has been keeping a close watch on developments surrounding COVID-19, and puts the health and well-being of all attendees and exhibitors as its top priority.

The conference, in its 11th year, is the foremost gathering of cloud industry professionals, including the top global resellers, service providers and vendors, and industry luminaries. It was projected that over 2,000 cloud professionals would descend on Miami Beach for the three-day summit.

“We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support in making this difficult—but correct—decision,” said Adam Christensen, head of Cloud Global Marketing and Communications at Ingram Micro.

He added, “We look forward to our next gathering of cloud leaders and innovators as we continue to support growth in the cloud ecosystem.”

More information about rescheduling Cloud Summit can be found on the company FAQ page here.

For more information about other technology conference cancellations, we recommend this article by ZDNet.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.