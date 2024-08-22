Innovation sector, academia partner-up on TECH SPHERE conference in Medellin 

Medellin, known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its climate that remains constant throughout the year, has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Latin America. That increase in visitors has also led to the city being recognized as a center for innovation and tech development, with the growth in tourism also driving new investment opportunities.

In fact, the city of Medellin recently announced that its Feria de los Flores drove an economic impact of $42.1 million dollars, a reflection of how the flow of tourists can further the commercial activity in the region.

This isn’t only exclusive to cultural activities in the city: it’s increasingly being extended to technology and innovation gatherings.

TECH SPHERE, a technology conference to be held by Source Meridian and I.U. Pascual Bravo on August 23rd, is part of this story.

The event this month will bring together leaders in business and academia, along with the general public, to discuss the latest technological advances occurring in the region and across the globe.

The event will be held at the Teatro La Convención, which is located at the Pascual Bravo University Institution. In addition to being a conference, TECH SPHERE will look to be a platform for access to knowledge, networking and top-level talks on topics such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, project management, data and more.

Speaker Agostinho Almeida

The event will features national and international leaders including Olga Lucía Quintero (EAFIT Professor | CTO Pink Technologies), Juan Pablo Ortega (CEO Tech Innovation Group), Agostinho Almeida (Chief Innovation Officer Grupo Energía Bogotá), Shahir Kassam Adams (Healthtech Executive) and Mike Hoey (CEO & Founder Source Meridian), among others.

Other speakers include experts in cutting-edge technologies.

The conference will open with a business breakfast where executives from tech companies, academic institutions and public sector organizations will present the strategies they are developing to promote employability, scientific dissemination and technological transformation.

Last year, during the first edition of TECH SPHERE, students, developers, data engineers and entrepreneurs participated in talks focused on Business Intelligence (BI), Machine Learning (ML), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data.

This year, the event has the support of sponsors such as the Institution of Education for Work and Human Development and the Smartie language academy, and the technological communities Django Girls Colombia, Laboratoria, Google Developer Group Medellín and PyLadies. The aim of these partnerships is to consolidate cooperation between academia and the technology sector.

TECH SPHERE’s 2024 program will discuss Artificial Intelligence (AI), the impact of automation on industrial processes, the creation of educational tools, and more.

One of the focuses will be the democratization of AI in companies, and how organizations can take advantage of the rise of this technology to optimize processes and growth.

TECH SPHERE is free to attend, with registration open here.