Sim Local gives US visitors an authentic taste of Dublin ahead of the Aer Lingus College football games 

The infamous Dublin-New York portal officially reopened in May 2024, and now it seems that the cultural connections and tech innovations in this transatlantic relationship are getting another boost.

This time, it’s coming in the form of mobile connectivity for international guests heading to the Aer Lingus 2024 US College American football classic in Dublin, Ireland this month.

We all know the frustration that comes with international travel when it comes to using our mobile devices. These are now integral to the travel experience, helping us locate hotels, unlock deals for eating out and navigate around a new public transport system. However, until recently, the choices have rested between paying out of pocket for extortionate international roaming fees or trying to load the route to your next destination on slow and insecure public WiFi.

eSims have been taking the world by storm in recent years as a much-needed solution to scenarios like this. The technology let users create several profiles that act like physical chips, with their own phone number and data plan. This means that travelers can easily set up a new data plan and local phone number when traveling globally, without affecting their usual bills with the network carrier back home.

Given that the 2023 US College Games in Ireland represented “the largest-ever single movement of US citizens outside of the US for an individual sporting event”,and created a huge boom for Ireland’s tourism sector after the pandemic, Sim Local’s partnership with Aer Lingus this year is ready to make sure visitors can enjoy the games without a hitch.

Going local at this year’s US College Games

In 2024 Sim Local is on a mission to make sure that visitors to the games can make the most of their trip to Ireland. The leading eSim provider partnered up with Aer Lingus to offer a 15% discount on its eSIM plans, available on the Aer Lingus College Football app for uninterrupted connectivity.

The 2023 tournament in Ireland generated over €180 million for the Irish economy, according to the Post-Game Economic Impact Report by Grant Thornton, and a large part of this comes from all the associated activities that come with attending the games, from booking hotels to enjoying other tourist attractions between matches.

What’s more, a recently published guide from Sim Local highlights some of Dublin’s must-visit attractions and hidden gems, providing plenty of ideas for an authentic experience in the city and beyond.

Football fans can also use the Aer Lingus app to buy tickets, access game details, book tables and uncover tourist gems that Ireland has to offer.

The rise of eSims in the US

The adoption of eSIM technology among Americans is on the rise.

Data from Sim Local indicates that searches for eSIMs by prospective American visitors to Ireland have surged by 86% since last year, signaling not only a rebound in tourism but also an acceleration of eSIM adoption in the United States.

The kick-off game for the 2024 season between Georgia Tech and Florida State has already sold out. The match on August 24th will also mark the homecoming of David Shanahan, a native Irishman and 2017 Kerry All-Ireland Minor football champion, is the first Irishman to earn a full scholarship to play college football.

Sim Local will make sure fans can live stream, upload, and share the games with their friends and family back home with the prepaid eSims and uninterrupted smartphone connectivity.

“Building on the momentum of previous years, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic is poised to be an enthralling and unforgettable experience. And having uninterrupted internet access allows fans to stay in touch and share every moment of the action with friends and family,” said Sarah McGarr, Chief Digital Officer at Sim Local.

“We’re dedicated to keeping fans connected as they explore all that Ireland has to offer.”‍

Following the rousing success of the 2023 game, anticipation is mounting for the 2024 college football season opener, which will once again take place in Dublin. The game, part of the “Week Zero” fixture and included in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season schedule, will once again draw thousands of American fans to Ireland, further cementing the event’s reputation as a major international draw.