Guest Author: Courtney Boone, Content Specialist, Nisum.

In the rapidly changing landscape of technological innovation, wearable devices have become a prominent trend. From smartwatches to fitness trackers, these devices seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. However, the emergence of wearable artificial intelligence technology takes this integration to a whole new level. Is AI the new black? The growing trend of wearable AI devices may very well be.

Striding With Confidence With Moonwalkers – the World’s Fastest Shoes

Imagine slipping into a pair of shoes that not only look sleek but also harness the power of artificial intelligence. Moonwalkers, known as the “world’s fastest shoes, utilize AI algorithms to combine fashion and cutting-edge technology to create a shoe that adapts to your running style, reducing the risk of injury while enhancing speed and performance. Learn why the Moonwalkers are taking the Kickstarter community by storm.

Fashion With a Conscience

Wearable AI technology is also about ethics – not just functionality. Humane, a company at the forefront of wearable AI innovation, has demonstrated how technology can enhance our lives without compromising human connection and values. Take a look at the TED demo that showcased a vision for AI-powered wearables that provide a refreshing take on wearable technology, where fashion and ethics converge to create a more meaningful and fulfilling experience.

Revolutionizing Disease Detection

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered wearable device that can detect diseases up to six days before the onset of illness. The Department of Defense (DOD) is leveraging commercial wearables and an advanced artificial intelligence algorithm to provide early alerts to potential infections, allowing for timely intervention and prevention of spreading diseases. This innovative technology utilizes a predictive AI algorithm that is device agnostic and is trained using COVID-19 case hospital-acquired data. This groundbreaking algorithm can be used with any commercial-grade wearable, from Garmin to Oura rings. The algorithm has even predicted infections up to six days prior to onset, to include asymptomatic cases. The DOD plans to expand the technology’s application beyond COVID-19 and demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding service members’ well-being by staying ahead of infectious diseases.

Wearable AI is undoubtedly a tech industry game-changer. From ultra-fast running shoes to devices that predict disease, these innovations offer a glimpse into the future of human-machine interaction. For businesses, wearable AI opens up new opportunities for data-driven decision-making and enhanced customer experiences. Meanwhile, consumers can harness the power of AI to improve their health and fitness levels – along with other aspects of their lives. So as we contemplate whether wearable AI is the new black, let’s embrace this exciting era of innovation and explore its possibilities for a brighter future.

Courtney Boone is a content specialist at Nisum, a technolgy consulting partner that designs and builds custom digital commerce platforms to power enterprises large and small.

This article originally appeared on Nisum.com and was re-published with permission from the author.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.