Jennifer Poole promoted to CRO of digital PR startup Publicize

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises, has announced that executive Jennifer Poole has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to being promoted to CRO, Poole—who is from the United States—served as the company’s Head of Client Acquisition.

Last month, she was named a Mentor at USC Incubator, which accelerates the development of the University of Southern California’s top student and alumni entrepreneurs through experiential education, mentorship and community.

She was earlier Country Director at Oxford Business Group, a global research and advisory company producing business intelligence on more than 35 countries. Poole worked on the ground in Kuwait where she was in charge of overseeing all aspects the country’s annual research team.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Medellin, Publicize is pursuing a mission to provide high-quality PR, editorial, and marketing services to startups and larger businesses so that they can get the exposure they need in order to grow.

Although it has grown into a company of more than 70 employees and over 100 clients, it says that it still likes to consider itself a startup, with the mentality “running through everything we do, from our continuous innovation to our anything’s possible attitude.”

Publicize has worked with notable clients including U.S.-based automation platform Liongard, digital solutions provider intive, and GPS navigation software developer Sygic.

