nerdytec: The hardware company that’s revolutionizing gaming ergonomics

It’s common knowledge that gamers are a dedicated and passionate group of people. In fact, a 2021 survey showed that the average global gaming session lasts 5.1 hours, so with this amount of gaming time, getting your ergonomics just right is a must.

An ergonomic environment is vital for gamers as the right posture and furniture can majorly reduce the chance of strain or injury. And since professional gamers can perform as many as 400 actions per minute, this takes an intense physical toll on gamers’ fingers, wrists, neck, back, and lower arms. This intense physical exertion causes many professional esports athletes to retire in their mid-20s.

However, one innovative German startup is solving this long-standing ergonomic issue; it’s time to meet nerdytec.

nerdytec’s origin

For years, furniture designers have been perfecting the office desk and chair. While this is necessary work, they’re missing out on a large chunk of potential customers: gamers.

Some players are blessed to have an entire room dedicated to their hobby and can happily splash out on luxury ergonomic gaming chairs and equipment. At $11,995, the Zero Gravity Workstation Ultimate is one of the most expensive gaming chairs in the world, and while it does look very impressive, most average gamers aren’t that lucky. And this is where nerdytec has stepped in.

The company was established in 2011 when founders Roman Jean Charles Jakob and Chris Mut were sick of being stuck at uncomfortable and pain-inducing desks. They dreamed of conquering the PC and console gaming world with comfortable and ergonomic furniture. So the first Couchmaster® was born.

Chris Mut (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Roman and Chris designed the original Couchmaster® to tackle the issues that arise when gaming at a desk and sitting for long periods in the same position without the proper support. This lack of movement and poor body support can lead to neck and back issues, often tempting gamers away from desks and onto couches. But without the right ergonomic equipment, more problems can occur.

How they’re solving the ergonomic issue

Trying to game or work on a sofa with your laptop, keyboard, mouse, and cables may feel more comfortable, but with laptops overheating, wires getting tangled, and drinks spilling, things can get messy. However, these problems are a thing of the past with a Couchmaster®.

No matter if you want to work from bed, or your couch, the many models of Couchmaster® have your back, literally.

The Couchmaster® design encourages users to lean back into their seat, sofa, or bed for full, comfortable back support. Plus, the different models mean you can choose the ideal design just for you. For example, the CYWORX is perfect for home workers with its large ventilation grill and a tablet/phone holder, while the CYCON is ideal for gamers with its internal cable management system and six 3.0 USB ports, including a quick charge port.

Depending on the model you choose, some of the additional ergonomic features are:

Space optimized for cables

Relieving palm rests

Built-in USB ports

Fan grill for notebooks

Tablet holder

Compatibility with PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Notebooks

Physiotherapist Roland Kellerbach from Cologne, Germany, says: “From a health point of view, I can say that the Couchmaster® offers the best ergonomic way to use your PC/laptop from the couch,” says Roland. “The wide cushions relieve the shoulder and neck muscles during use, which effectively prevents tension.”

There are an estimated 3.24 billion gamers worldwide—that means there’s a huge populous with potential back, wrist, neck, and shoulder issues. However, if people start leveraging nerdytec’s innovative CouchMaster® designs early on in their gaming lifestyle, they can be sure to enjoy many years of ergonomic and pain-free gaming.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company