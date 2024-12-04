Ness Digital Engineering strengthens foothold in tech, media and telco verticals with Raja Software Labs acquisition

Digital solutions have the power to transform business outcomes across nearly every industry. Yet for some, the impact is set to be even more transformative than others.

Take, for example, the media industry. Here, digital experiences can revolutionize engagement rates by delivering unique campaigns that adjust for user activity in real-time across websites, and social media. In turn, this offers other industries like e-commerce an ideal foundation on which to launch product campaigns or gain a share of voice against particular terms.

Further, the rapidly evolving nature of AI has a huge impact on sub-sectors of this industry such as OTT providers. For instance, Canela Media is leveraging GenAI to enable its programming teams to create storefronts and catalog rails that maximize the personalization of content for the viewing audience.

Likewise, the telecom sector is booming at present. The launch of Virgin Media’s new digital payment system that promises to remove friction from online customer experience highlights how technology can solve ongoing legacy issues in the back end of operations. Meanwhile, Forbes predicts digital marketplaces will drive the next wave of innovation for Telcos globally.

However, creating quality apps and programs robust enough to handle the high volumes of users typical for media and telco services are a complex development task. Here, leading brands typically look to digital engineering experts to create award-winning experiences.

To address this demand and strengthen the availability of specialist digital products for the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector, Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company has made a strategic move.

The company today is announcing the acquisition of Raja Software Labs (RSL), a specialist in developing and enhancing high-volume mobile and web applications for leading technology customers.

Working with digital transformation experts pays dividends

When it comes to delivering the highest quality digital products, Ness has long sat at the forefront, leveraging intelligent engineering services, blending data, processes, and AI to drive the next generation of product engineering.

This approach has seen Ness win the trust of countless Fortune 1000 clients thanks to its ability to boost revenue, create competitive advantages, and improve efficiencies with creative yet robust digital experiences. Now, this digital transformation company is set to build on this healthy foundation and add to its expertise in mobile app development thanks to the recent acquisition of RSL.

“The acquisition of RSL is complementary to Ness’s product engineering DNA and strengthens our TMT vertical.” said Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering (article’s featured photo).

“Ness will build on RSL’s expertise in mobile app development, IoT, and web front-end technologies. We are excited to welcome this talented team to Ness and look forward to expanding on RSL’s Silicon Valley presence to deliver even greater value to our technology and ISV clients.”

With RSL on board, Ness is set to expand its intelligent engineering capabilities, delivering world-class solutions to software product companies around the globe. RSL brings deep expertise in solving complex software engineering challenges to help clients deliver high-volume, high-impact platforms used by millions of consumers worldwide.

Commenting on the acquisition, Raja Venkataraman, CEO of RSL, said, “We are excited to join Ness and the KKR family. Ness’s global presence, digital and cloud capabilities, and deep industry expertise will allow us to deepen our relationships and expand our range of offerings to our client base. Together, we can scale our proficiency in mobile, web, and IoT development to new heights, while expanding the impact of our cutting-edge solutions.”

Leading firms joining forces

Although business acquisitions are a tried-and-tested way to open up growth in new verticals or locations, the process can often be tricky to manage especially during the initial stages.

Ness are taking a proactive approach in this regard. Mr. Venkatraman will join Ness’s leadership team and continue to lead RSL and its existing business relationships, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity for all stakeholders.

Further, Ness will enrich the strength of its current engineering team and its ability to deliver software products of the highest quality thanks to the addition of RSL senior management and employees.

By combining forces and taking a strategic approach from leadership through to acquisition, Ness is poised to strengthen its foothold in TMT and deliver even more engagement with digital experiences.

Avendus Capital Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RSL for the transaction.

Ness Digital Engineering, which funds managed by global investment firm KKR acquired in 2022, is a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Headquartered in New York, Ness serves its customers across 11 innovation hubs in the US, Eastern Europe, and India.