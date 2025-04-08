Revolutionizing Maintenance: Fracttal Introduces AI-Driven Intelligent Agents

Fracttal, a company providing innovation in asset maintenance management through cutting-edge technology, incorporates intelligent agents designed to make fast and accurate decisions, optimizing every aspect of the workflow.

Fracttal AI is an artificial intelligence solution designed to enhance maintenance management in organizations. When integrated with Fracttal One, it automates complex tasks and improves decision-making, optimizing every aspect of the workflow.

Its main features include automatic work request generation, work order automation, efficient asset creation, business intelligence, sensor and measurement monitoring, work order monitoring, and intelligent support.

By leveraging these capabilities, Fracttal AI enables companies to anticipate problems by analyzing patterns and historical data in seconds, reduce manual labor and increase productivity, transform data into actionable insights to improve decision-making, and maintain complete control over the status of operations in real time.

Finally, Fracttal AI offers managers and technicians complete, real-time visibility into their operations. Thanks to Fracttal AI, any maintenance data or KPI is just a message away, allowing them to take the pulse of the area at any time. This transparency translates into control and confidence for making informed decisions.

“Artificial intelligence applied to maintenance allows companies to be faster, more precise, and more strategic,” said Christian Struve, CEO and Co-Founder of Fracttal. “It’s not just about keeping machines running, but about driving business forward based on a solid technological foundation that reduces surprises and optimizes results,” Struve adds.

The company, which has more than 30,000 users in 50 countries, has become the main ally of those entities seeking to improve their productivity by supervising their maintenance processes with greater sustainability, safety, and efficiency, ensuring operational continuity and worker safety.

On March 27, Fracttal held a live broadcast to discuss AI in the industry and its keys to success. This exclusive event featured Jon Hernández, a renowned Artificial Intelligence influencer, who analyzed the current state of AI, its milestones, and key applications, as well as discussed its impact on the industry and how adopting it can be a competitive advantage.

“Artificial intelligence is not just a tool; it’s a creative infrastructure that is revolutionizing the world, and its adoption requires a profound cultural shift. We are facing a global transformation that many still don’t fully understand,” said Hernández.

During the event, Struve exclusively presented the company’s new Artificial Intelligence capabilities. “Fracttal AI is a vision aligned with the needs of today’s world. We started in 2019 with the Predicto equipment, designed to predict failures, which was integrated remotely during the pandemic. From the beginning, we were clear about the impact that machine learning technology could have on maintenance,” said Struve.

The company has created an “agent factory,” where they develop tools capable of executing complete flows that receive input, process it, and generate useful results. Applied to the business environment, these agents are capable of managing processes and workflows with great efficiency. For example, equipment failures can be identified with a simple photograph, and the recommendations generated will be accurate thanks to the processed information.

With Fracttal AI, maintenance management is more agile, precise, and automated than ever. Its intelligent agents are designed to reduce operational burden, improve planning, and ensure that users always have the information they need at the right time.

“We are developing agents that not only manage data, but also interact directly with the environment. We are on the cusp of the AI ​​era, very similar to the one we saw a few years ago with APIs. In a survey of 2,000 companies, the results revealed that Only 2% are using artificial intelligence, which demonstrates the vast potential that remains to be explored,” Struve added.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.