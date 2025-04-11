Latin America’s cloud adoption is surging. According to recent reports by Gartner and IDC, by 2028, over 50% of companies will use cloud platforms, with investments growing 30% annually. In Brazil alone, 2024 cloud investments exceeded $1.5 billion, signaling rapid modernization.

Despite this growth, many Latin American companies struggle with cloud adoption, particularly in regulated sectors like finance. Customers need trusted partners with deep expertise to navigate complex migrations and ensure robust security and compliance.

Addressing the growing demand for expert cloud services, Stefanini Group , a global technology solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Escala 24×7 , a Premier Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner in Latin America.

This strategic move will enable Stefanini to significantly expand its AWS cloud service offerings, a key priority for both companies, accelerate Escala 24×7’s growth, and capitalize on the rapidly developing cloud market in the region. The company expects to make 100 million dollars in revenues in 2025.

Combining Stefanini’s global reach and comprehensive digital transformation capabilities with Escala 24×7’s leading AWS expertise will provide organizations with a powerful, end-to-end solution for their cloud needs. This investment will give businesses greater access to expert knowhow for their AWS cloud journeys, accelerating their migration, reducing operational costs through optimization, and ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.

“This investment marks one of our top five largest in history and underscores our aggressive growth strategy focused on cloud, analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.” said Marco Stefanini , founder and Global CEO of Stefanini Group. “Bringing Escala24x7 into our group will significantly accelerate the delivery of new AWS cloud projects in Latin America, a region where both companies have a strong presence. Their deep AWS focus, and expertise perfectly complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to provide even greater value to our clients”.

Customers can expect seamless integration of services, leveraging Escala 24×7’s established AWS next-generation practices alongside Stefanini’s broad portfolio of services. This collaboration will provide a unified approach to cloud transformation, backed by a team of over

250 cloud experts, more than 380 global certifications, 13 AWS competencies and a strong track record of 1,500 successful projects across 19 countries, including projects for clients such as Snap Finance, Allianz, Bancolombia, Banesco Group, Establishment Labs and Grupo Quimmco, among others.

For Escala 24×7’s customers, this alliance means they now benefit from a partnership reinforced by the Stefanini Group’s established reliability, along with streamlined access to their comprehensive suite of solutions: their banking modernization platform, bespoke application, infrastructure, data & analytics, cybersecurity, and innovative AI capabilities.

Bruno Caloi – Image via: PR

According to Bruno Caloi, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Stefanini Group, this business plan is structured in two phases: “We will first deepen our AWS practice in our current client base and other clients in Latin America. Then, we plan a second phase, focused on expanding Escala 24×7’s capabilities in Brazil.” Still, according to the executive, from the very beginning of the discussions, Stefanini recognized in the founders an exceptional technical capability and a strong cultural fit. “They will remain at the helm of the company alongside their executive team, and we are confident that they will become Stefanini’s global platform for AWS Cloud services.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Stefanini Group, deepen our services and offerings to current and future customers in LATAM, and at a later date expand our reach to new markets, including Brazil, leveraging Stefanini’s extensive client network,” stated Alejandro Planas, CEO of Escala 24×7. “Only 25% of enterprise data is currently in the cloud, and the synergy between our companies will create a compelling and competitive offering, enabling us to scale and improve the service currently provided to our current and future clients in their cloud transformation journeys with the strong endorsement of Stefanini”.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.