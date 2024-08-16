Innovative strategies that will make your worker safety system stand out and promote employee retention

Image: Freepik

Guest author: Joshua Schwartz, President and Co-Founder of Viking Pure Solutions

The increase in nonfatal workplace injury events, which rose 7.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, has made worker safety more relevant to companies that want to keep their workplaces and businesses safe.

People often think that the term “employee safety” in an office space refers to visible precautions such as a “Caution: Slippery When Wet” sign in a recently mopped lobby, a security guard signing visitors into the building, or a fire extinguisher on every floor.

However, the issue is more than just preventing accidents; it’s also about finding strategic ways to create an environment that promotes health, reduces absenteeism, and enhances overall productivity. Just as companies innovate in other areas, when it comes to worker safety, there are different approaches that can be effective.

So, let’s take a look at some innovative actions that facilities can implement to improve employee safety, increase efficiency, and reduce staff turnover with a better approach to cleaning the workplace.

Implement or improve safety training programs

A comprehensive training program is key for educating employees about workplace safety hazards. Training should address common issues, like emergency procedures, safe equipment usage, and for certain employees, how to correctly handle cleaning chemicals. Statistics published by OSHA, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration show that effective training can reduce workplace accidents by up to 40%. When employees feel safe in their workplace, they feel more secure overall and are less likely to leave their jobs for greener pastures.

Conduct an audit of your existing cleaning solutions

Conducting an audit of your cleaning chemicals is a critical step in preventing exposure to toxins on surfaces and in the air that employees breathe while seated at their desks.

The majority of traditional cleaning products contain hazardous chemicals that can have negative health impacts on those around them. These include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde, benzene and toluene, which can cause respiratory issues, skin irritation and even long-term health problems like cancer or neurological disorders.

Employees don’t actually even need to handle these chemicals to be exposed to their negative effects – poor indoor air quality in facilities where they’re in use can cause headaches, fatigue and the exacerbation of asthma and other respiratory conditions. 1 in 6 adult-onset asthma cases are estimated to be caused by occupational exposure.

Improving indoor air quality is a win-win for both employees and employers – it benefits the health and well-being of everyone in the building and it’s also a proven productivity enhancer. Studies published by the EPA have shown that better indoor air quality can improve productivity by 11%.

Ditching traditional cleaning chemicals in favor of non-toxic, green alternatives has proven to be effective for facilities across the country.

For example, when the Orlando Regional Medical Center recently started using Viking Pure, which produces toxin-free, sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning and disinfecting solutions, they saw a significant drop in worker absenteeism. Employee Callouts (sick days) related to chemical exposure before use of the Viking Pure system averaged 83 per year; the year following implementation this fell to just one.

Make sure your cleaning products pass the “smell test”

Fragrances in cleaning products are also a common cause of allergic reactions and chemical sensitivities. Symptoms can include headaches, sneezing, itchy eyes, and skin rashes. Approximately 20% of the population experiences adverse health effects from exposure to fragranced products, according to a study by the University of Melbourne.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), safer cleaning products without added fragrances can decrease indoor air pollution and improve overall indoor air quality, leading to fewer incidents of health-related absenteeism or presenteeism, where an employee comes into the office despite feeling sick. This obviously reduces that specific employees productivity, but it also risks spreading their illness to their coworkers – nipping this in the bud can improve an organization’s overall productivity and reduce healthcare costs.

Disinfect high-touch surfaces

High-touch surfaces like doorknobs, keyboards and shared equipment can often serve as a hub for viruses and bacteria.

Regular disinfection helps to eliminate these pathogens, reducing the risk of spreading illnesses. This is beneficial to employers, employees and customers alike. A healthier office environment leads to fewer sick days taken by employees, boosting productivity. It also represents a company commitment to employee well-being and safety, increasing morale and trust in the workplace. In offices that receive visitors or clients, maintaining a clean and disinfected environment helps to create a positive impression and ensures the safety of everyone entering the premises.

Decrease the risk of long-term health problems

Americans spend a lot of time at work and we know now that prolonged exposure to toxic cleaning chemicals at your office can lead to serious long-term health issues like asthma, reproductive issues and cancer.

Implementing a strategic approach to facility cleanliness with protecting employee health as a primary goal is both a noble moral goal and good for the bottom line. A well-thought-out cleaning protocol that leverages non-toxic products can lead to a substantial reduction in long-term health risks associated with chemical exposure.

A healthy workforce is a productive one – as decision makers, it’s incumbent upon us to roll up our sleeves and do what’s necessary to make our workplaces safe and efficient.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.