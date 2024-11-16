Swiss-based Horasis to host its Asia Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates 

Horasis Asia Meeting, led by German entrepreneur Frank Jurgen-Richter, will take place this year on the 18th and 19th of November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This year’s Asia Meeting will be part of the Global Freight Summit, hosted by DP World, and will gather C-level executives as well as key ministers from Asia to further discussions of the region’s economic future.

The meeting comes in the midst of questions about Asia’s economy. According to Wu Fulin, Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, despite its growing economic size and rapid development pace, Asia’s economy still faces various risks and uncertainties as the world economic growth engine weakens and the global supply chain becomes more fragmented.

Against this backdrop, Horasis Asia Meeting will identify the trends that will shape Asia’s economic development and drive it towards a new global growth story.

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, who founded Horasis, is the Chairman of Horasis. He has served in that role since he founded the organization in 2005 – building it into today’s global platform for cooperation between emerging and developed markets.

“Together, with productive dialogues that address difficult questions, we can inspire a more prosperous future and address economic growth and global inequalities,” said Horasis Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter in a statement.

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter

Dubai continues its winning streak

Dubai is considered by many to be Asia’s new economic hub, connecting Asia with the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Horasis Asia Meeting will look to spotlight Dubai’s leadership in Asia, its distinctive role as an innovation, supply chain and trading center, and its commitment to ESG practices.

The two-day conference, which has become the foremost annual gathering of Asian business leaders and their global counterparts, will explore beneficial new ventures, leveraging Dubai as a hub to invest across Asia.

Topics at the meeting will include Asia and the world’s economic outlook, AI and the technology upending traditional business models, and more.

Horasis hosts the yearly Horasis Asia Meeting as well as the Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis China Meeting and the Horasis India Meeting.