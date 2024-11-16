Startup ecosystem in Sevilla welcomes the return of Techstars Startup Weekend

Techstars is one of the world’s most recognized startup organizations, helping to support countless founders and entrepreneurs since its founding in 2006.

The startup ecosystem in Sevilla, Spain has over a decade of history with Techstars, where the program represents a fundamental pillar in the city.

Now, the Techstars Startup Weekend is returning this weekend to the Andalusian capital for its 28th edition at the University Pablo de Olavide (UPO).

A weekend of innovation

Techstars Startup Weekend provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to test their ideas and build a startup in just 54 hours.

The University Pablo de Olavide, which is co-organizing the event in collaboration with the European ACCENT Project, is involved this weekend as the organization continues to foster entrepreneurship amongst its students and the greater community.

Additionally, INCIBE Emprende is a co-organizer.

INCIBE Emprende is a program that promotes cybersecurity entrepreneurship alongside major national and international entities such as the European Union through NextGenerationEU, the Government of Spain, and the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service, among others.

How collaboration drives growth

On the back of the earlier success of Techstars Startup Weekend in Sevilla, this edition has become a fundamental pillar of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Andalusia.

The event will align with the European Union’s Entrepreneurial Competence Framework (EntreComp), which looks to foster key skills such as opportunity identification, creativity, and the ability to manage risk.

Over the weekend, participants will work side by side to develop their ideas and projects across any sector, leveraging their knowledge of technology, business, design, marketing, sustainability, cybersecurity, project management, and more.

Sponsors at the event include Google for Startups, which drives the growth of entrepreneurs globally, and Grupo Billingham, who are experts in merchandising.

Enterprise Brex, which facilitates financial management for startups and scaling companies, is also supporting the event, in addition to Deel, which simplifies the hiring and management of global teams. Additional supporters include Mercury, a company providing banking solutions for startups, and HSBC Innovation Banking, which fosters innovation in high-growth companies.

Leaders involved in the event include Facilitator Domingo Leal, Judges Javier Ramos, Jesús Tapia, Estefanía Ferrer and Luis Hermoso, and Mentors Silvia Gosálvez Vega, Gonzalo J. Martínez Yodzis, Bárbara Moral, Víctor Martínez, Jhovanna Pumarol, Álvaro Repetto, Fran Pineda, Jonathan Taibo, Irene Andreu Carrera, and Fran de la Torre.

Staff, which are comprised of leaders in Spain and internationally, include Jaime Aranda, Jorge Arias, María Aristoy, Fran Fernández, Carmina Barreiro, Antonio Carmona, Carlos Delgado, Javier Fernández Montes, Julia García, Fran Rodas, Teresa Suárez and Rafa Vargas.