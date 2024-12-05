Synop selected as charging management solution for Bus2Grid’s Renew America’s Schools Grant

Synop, the leading software provider to electric vehicle fleets, is proud to announce its selection as the charging management solution for Bus2Grid’s Renew America’s Schools Grant. Together, Bus2Grid and Synop enable coordinated intelligent charging of electric school buses integrated with onsite solar and battery storage. This partnership will maximize financial savings and revenue opportunities associated with fleet electrification, sending money back into classrooms.

“Synop offers a well developed charging management solution that positions our schools for success at launch,” said Tim Farquer, Bus2Grid’s Administrative Lead. “Their dedication to interoperability and vehicle-to-grid technology position us for success for years to come.”

As a strategic partner of Illinois Energy Consortium (IEC) Powered by Future Green, the Bus2Grid initiative provides end-to-end fleet electrification services that help schools build durable energy saving systems. The IEC Powered by Future Green is Illinois’ largest school energy management group. As a not-for-profit initiative sponsored by Illinois ASBO, IASA and IASB, the IEC advocates on behalf of member school districts while providing long term, low cost energy solutions.

Bus2Grid’s Renew America’s Schools Grant consists of 14 Illinois school districts installing campus microgrids with help from the $15 million Department of Energy Grant. This award is part of a significant initiative aimed at modernizing school districts nationwide. By integrating Synop’s advanced charging management platform, Bus2Grid will optimize the charging infrastructure for electric school buses, ensuring efficient and reliable operations.

Synop’s software offers a range of benefits, including:

Intelligent Charging: Optimizes charging schedules to minimize energy costs

Real-Time Monitoring: Provides comprehensive insights into charging status, energy consumption, and vehicle health

Remote Control: Enables remote management and troubleshooting of charging stations

Scalability: Easily adapts to growing fleets and evolving energy needs

“We are excited to partner with Bus2Grid to support their mission of electrifying school bus fleets,” said Mark Braby, Chief Commercial Officer at Synop. “Our comprehensive charging management platform enables schools to ensure operational uptime while optimizing savings and emissions reductions.”

By combining Synop’s cutting-edge technology with Bus2Grid’s commitment to sustainability, this partnership will drive the adoption of electric school buses, fuel the integration of clean energy assets, and contribute to a cleaner, greener future.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.

