Tech Executives Take Roles at Companies Innovating in Robotics

The robotics world is amidst something of a new frontier. Front and center at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, were the latest and greatest in robotics and autonomous systems, putting a marker on how the industry continues to push forward at warp speed. The event featured a bevy of the latest robotics technologies and autonomous systems, everything from humanoid robots to self-driving racecars.

High-profile executives from industry giants like Uber, Apple, and Google are stepping into leadership roles at companies pioneering life-changing autonomous solutions. Just last year, former executives from companies like Magic Leap and Hyundai took the reins in c-suit positions at robotics startups. This recent migration of this kind of talent underlines huge potential, together with the rapid growth of the industry.

One recent example of this is the move by J. Kim Fennell, a veteran of companies including Uber and Lucent Technologies, to join Kiwibot, an autonomous robotic solutions scale-up, as its new Chief Business Officer. Fennell’s move exemplifies a growing trend of tech leaders recognizing the vast opportunities and challenges presented by the robotics industry.

He was a CEO for 16 years at companies including deCarta, Pinnacle Systems, and StorageWay, leading many of them to acquisitions and other successful outcomes. He also has 21 years of board experience in organizations like Ritchie Bros, Bird Construction, and The C100.

The rapid increase in demand for stand-alone solutions across all industry verticals is making the requirement for seasoned leadership that can lead robotics companies through the complexities of growth and expansion more critical than ever. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global robotics market is expected to reach a whopping USD 178.63 billion by 2030.

J. Kim Fennell, Chief Business Officer, Kiwibot. Image credit: Kiwibot

The recent trend of tech leaders jumping into robotics companies showcases the increasing convergence of technologies. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, 89 million new jobs will be created in roles that need a combination of digital and human skills, such as robotics. Executives with experience in these complementary areas can bring fresh perspectives and lead the integration of these technologies into robotic solutions.

“Kiwibot is at a critical inflection point. We’re experiencing tremendous growth and are actively pursuing strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions that will solidify our position as a leader in the rapidly evolving autonomous robots market,” said Kiwibot CEO, Felipe Chávez Cortés. “This new CBO role is essential to capitalize on these opportunities. Kim is exactly who we’ve been looking for, a seasoned executive who can navigate complex negotiations with current partners like GrubHub, Sodexo, and Salesforce and forge new alliances that will expand our reach and accelerate our growth.”

“I’m tremendously excited to be joining the Kiwibot team in a more active leadership role,” expressed Kim. “For a long time, I’ve been impressed by the company’s execution and progress, especially over the past year. I believe my experience in business development, sales, and strategic partnerships can be a beneficial addition at this point, and I look forward to making a significant impact as a member of the leadership team.”

As the robotics industry continues to grow and mature, the new wave of tech leadership will significantly contribute to its future. Robotics companies led by seasoned executives will be better positioned to address challenges and grasp opportunities for a new generation of autonomous innovation that could transform industries and create life improvements across the world.

Image credit: Unsplash

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.