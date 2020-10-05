Techstars co-founder to discuss startup communities at Founder Institute’s online event

As the coronavirus continues to re-shape an uncertain world for millions of people, insight is fast becoming one of the most sought-after ingredients for business survival and success.

In a nod to the new reality, the Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, will host an online event on October 13 to offer a fresh look at the characteristics of a successful startup ecosystem.

Entitled “Building Great Startup Communities”, the discussion will feature Jonathan Greechan, the accelerator’s co-founder, and Brad Feld, the co-founder of Techstars, itself a leading global company builder that has invested in over 2,200 businesses since its inception in 2006.

The talk provides a good opportunity for members of the startup community who are keen to hear the perspectives of Feld, an American expert with a proven track record of growing businesses.

An early-stage investor and entrepreneur since 1987, Feld has co-founded Foundry Group, Mobius Venture Capital, and Intensity Ventures. Feld is also a writer and speaker on the topics of venture capital investing and entrepreneurship.

The books authored or co-authored by Feld include “Do More Faster”, “Venture Deals”, “Burning Entrepreneur”, “Startup Communities”, “Startup Life”, “Startup Boards”, and “Startup Metrics”. In between writing books, he shares his ideas on the blog Feld Thoughts.

Brad holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has been active with several non-profit organizations.

Those who join the “Building Great Startup Communities” event may also have the chance to pick up some tips from him on juggling multiple businesses, art collecting, and long-distance running.

The event is tipped to bring a lot of value to entrepreneurs as Feld will also be joined by Founder Institute co-founder Jonathan Greechan who himself has been an influential figure in the global startup ecosystem over the years.

Since 2009, Greechan has helped grow and scale FI to chapters in over 225 cities and 60 countries, which have produced over 4,500 portfolio companies with around $1 billion in venture funding and an estimated portfolio value of $35 billion.

He currently serves as an advisor to Oxford Entrepreneurs to encourage entrepreneurship among students at the University of Oxford, and he also holds advisor roles at other incubators from leading universities including The University of Southern California and Stanford University.

Having two experienced and influential startup ecosystem experts together in one (virtual) space will surely be beneficial for entrepreneurs around the globe that tune in to the event.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.