The Green Tech Revolution: Why On-Site Electrolyzed Water Is Changing Sustainable Cleaning

In the pursuit of sustainability and environmental consciousness, industries around the world are constantly exploring innovative solutions to reduce their ecological footprint. One such groundbreaking technology that has emerged in recent years is on-site electrolyzed water production, revolutionizing the way we approach sustainable cleaning practices. This green tech marvel is changing the game, offering a cleaner and greener alternative to traditional cleaning methods.

Understanding Electrolyzed Water:

At its core, electrolyzed water is a simple yet powerful solution. It involves a process known as electrolysis, where an electric current is passed through a saltwater solution, splitting it into two main components: hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). Both components possess remarkable disinfecting and cleaning properties, making them ideal for various applications.

Hypochlorous acid, known for its disinfecting properties, acts as a potent antibacterial and antiviral agent. Meanwhile, sodium hydroxide is an effective degreaser and multi-purpose cleaner. A two-step cleaning and disinfecting process involving these two solutions results in a versatile and eco-friendly approach that can replace conventional chemical cleaners.

On-Site Generation:

On-site generation of electrolyzed water offers a multitude of benefits across various aspects, ranging from environmental sustainability to cost-effectiveness and health and safety. Here are some key advantages:

Environmental Sustainability: Reduced Chemical Transportation: On-site generation eliminates the need for transporting cleaning chemicals, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. Minimized Packaging Waste: Traditional cleaning chemicals often come in single-use plastic containers, contributing to packaging waste. On-site generation reduces reliance on packaged products. Lower Energy Consumption: The on-site electrolysis process is energy-efficient, especially when compared to the energy-intensive manufacturing processes of traditional cleaning chemicals. Eliminate Toxic Waste: Electrolyzed water breaks down into harmless substances after use, reducing its environmental impact – after all, it’s made with just salt, water and electricity. This is in contrast to some traditional cleaning chemicals that contain VOCs and can contribute to water and air pollution.



Cost-Effectiveness:

Businesses can significantly reduce costs associated with purchasing, storing, and managing traditional cleaning chemicals by producing e-water solutions on-site.

Companies save on both delivery fees and recycling costs associated with packaged chemical solutions.

Health and Safety: Beyond its environmental advantages, electrolyzed water also promotes a safer and healthier working environment. Traditional cleaning chemicals are often associated with respiratory issues and skin irritation due to their harsh formulations. Electrolyzed water, being non-toxic, poses fewer risks to the health of cleaning staff and building occupants.

Versatility: Electrolyzed water can be used for various cleaning applications, including surface cleaning, sanitizing, and degreasing. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of industries.

Disinfectant Properties: The disinfectant properties of hypochlorous acid, a component of electrolyzed water, make it effective in killing bacteria and viruses. This is particularly valuable in environments where hygiene is critical, such as healthcare facilities and food preparation areas.

Customization: On-site generation allows businesses to produce electrolyzed water as needed, avoiding overproduction and waste. This customization enhances efficiency and reduces excess inventory.

Regulatory Compliance: Adopting sustainable cleaning practices, such as on-site electrolyzed water generation, can contribute to regulatory compliance with environmental standards and requirements.

Positive Public Image: Businesses that embrace environmentally friendly practices, including the use of on-site electrolyzed water, often enjoy a positive public image, attracting environmentally conscious customers and stakeholders. This not only enhances convenience but also promotes a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to cleaning operations.



Applications Across Industries:

The versatility of electrolyzed water extends its applications across various industries. From healthcare facilities and schools to hospitality and foodservice establishments, businesses are discovering the value of this green cleaning alternative. It can be used for surface cleaning, sanitizing, and even in industrial and food-prep settings where degreasing is essential.

In healthcare, electrolyzed water proves to be a reliable disinfectant for surfaces, contributing to improved infection control. In the food industry, its ability to eliminate bacteria makes it an ideal solution for ensuring the safety of food preparation areas.

Future Developments:

As awareness of on-site generated electrolyzed water grows and more success stories emerge, widespread adoption is expected.

On-site electrolyzed water production stands as a shining example of how technology can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. Its ability to replace harmful chemicals, minimize environmental impact, and promote a safer working environment positions it as a game-changer in the realm of sustainable cleaning. As industries continue to prioritize eco-friendly practices, the adoption of electrolyzed water produced on-site at their facilities is a step toward a cleaner, healthier planet.

This article by Joshua Schwartz, the President and Co-Founder of Viking Pure Solutions

