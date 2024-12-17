The Science of Gift-Giving: 10 Functional Gifts for the Holidays

Have you ever asked yourself why some people are amazing at picking gifts, while others struggle so much to find the right one? Or why a gift you thought was perfect didn’t get the reaction you expected? While choosing the right gift for someone might feel like an art, there seems to be some science behind it. Researchers have been studying the concept of “gift-giving” and uncovering insights that can help you choose better presents this holiday season.

A study from Carnegie Mellon University and Indiana University on why certain gifts are great to give but not to get, reveals the importance of practicality and functionality in gift-giving. Psychologists found that often givers and receivers care about different things. Most givers tend to focus on the recipient’s reaction to the gift, aiming to impress with something expensive or surprising. On the other hand, recipients tend to value more gifts that are useful in the long-term and can fit seamlessly into their daily lives. This explains why practical gifts often bring more happiness and satisfaction in the long term.

Supporting this same idea, a series of experiments explored the impact of different kinds of gifts on the psychological distance to the giver. In this case, researchers found that recipients generally felt closer to gift-givers who selected practical, useful items rather than fancy ones. These findings show how it can be more impactful to prioritize thoughtfulness and functionality when choosing a gift, over cost or the surprise factor.

So, what’s the takeaway? The best gifts are not necessarily the most expensive ones but those that hit the perfect balance between functionality, uniqueness, and creativity. Useful gifts show that you have considered the needs and interests of the recipient, which adds an extra layer of meaning and thoughtfulness.



This holiday season, whether you’re shopping for a gadget enthusiast, a comfort seeker, a plant lover, or anyone who appreciates innovative products, finding something useful can make all the difference.

From cutting-edge technology to clever everyday tools, here are 10 gift ideas that will inspire you to go beyond the ordinary and give something truly useful to your loved ones this holiday season.

Unlike other smart notebooks, the Moleskine Smart Writing Set gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to digitize your notes on the Moleskine app while still holding on to your paper version. This smart notebook is the best option for those who love the traditional feel of pen on paper but want the convenience of digital storage. This set includes a smart pen and notebook that syncs handwritten notes and sketches to the App in real-time. Plus, even if you don’t have the app open as you write, your notes will be saved directly to the pen and later synced into the app. Professionals, students, and creatives alike will appreciate the seamless blend of tradition and technology, while the app allows effortless sharing and organization of ideas.

Price: $279

Available on Amazon

This wireless charging station is the perfect gift for Apple enthusiasts. It can power as many as three devices, and it props up your phone and watch for easy viewing. It is perfect for charging your iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Leveraging Qi2 technology, the MagSafe-compatible charging pad offers a fast, secure, and aligned magnetic connection to charge your Apple devices simultaneously.

Price: $119.99

Available on Amazon

Weighted blankets have gained popularity as a solution for better sleep and relaxation, with some people also swearing they help ease their anxiety. YNM’s cotton blanket is one of the most recommended for its simple yet functional design and high quality. Made of breathable fabric with distributed glass beads, it offers a comforting weight without overheating. The blanket is machine washable, which makes it easy to take care of and is available in a variety of sizes and colors. This is the perfect gift for anyone looking for better sleep, deeper rest, and a sense of calm.

Price: $79

Available on Amazon

This couch lap desk is popular with gamers, remote workers, streamers, gadget lovers, and people with physical limitations. Its design brings ergonomic comfort while working on your sofa or bed, promoting healthy posture during long periods. Its spacious surface easily accommodates a laptop, a mouse pad, and a tablet holder, giving you a complete workstation setup from any flat surface. Equipped with a specially designed ventilation grille, it also keeps your laptop cool during long working sessions, ensuring optimal performance and comfort for extended use.

Price: $149.00

Available on Amazon

The ESSIO diffuser transforms your everyday shower into a spa-like experience. This small device can be installed in any shower and infuses the steam with essential oils, offering a calming sensory treat — aromatherapy is best enjoyed when the body is in a warm, relaxing, and soothing environment such as the shower. This is a thoughtful gift for anyone who could use a little self-care right at home.

Price: $35.99

Available on the ESSIO website.

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the plant lover in your life, Cowbell takes the guesswork out of plant watering by letting plants drink on their own for over 2 weeks. Say goodbye to overwatering, root rot, and water waste, and say hello to effortless and improved plant care. Crafted from sustainable high-quality materials, each set includes one Cowbell Classic 750mL and one Cowbell Mini 250mL. Plus, supporting Cowbell helps a greater cause. For every kit sold, 1$ goes towards ocean conservation, reforestation, and food desert relief projects around the world.

Price: $84.97

Available on Cowbells website.

Do you know someone who just loves putting together a cozy atmosphere? They’ll tell you lighting is crucial to setting the right mood, and this eco-friendly solar lantern by Techko offers a perfect balance of style, sustainability, and functionality to enhance the cozy ambiance anywhere. This is also a suitable gift for that one friend who loves hosting parties on their patio, as it is a perfect outdoor lighting fixture. This portable lantern provides 12 hours of illumination in two color modes, and has a weather-resistant design and flameless operation that makes it a safe, reliable, and beautiful choice for indoor or outdoor use.

Price: $49.99

Available on Amazon

Bala Bangles are one of the most useful fitness accessories you can have. These wearable weights provide constant, comfortable resistance, enhancing the effectiveness of your workouts. They have a functional and sleek design, made from high-quality fitness materials, and steel wrapped in soft silicone, and come in different colors and weight options. The bangles’ adjustable elastics and hook-and-loop fasteners ensure a secure and customized fit, making them the ideal gift for anyone looking to elevate their fitness routine, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, home workouts, core training, or walking.

Price: $65

Available on Amazon

Have you ever wanted to sanitize everything around you with ease? Picture this: You clean your phone, and then find yourself wanting to disinfect other household items, such as keys, utensils, credit cards, baby bottles, TV remotes, toys, and tablets. With this UV sanitizing wand, you can do just that and keep anything germ-free. Simply wave the device over a surface or item to sanitize it. The UVC light claims to be able to sanitize 99.99% of germs within seconds. This is the perfect gift for the germ-conscious person in your life.

Price: $69.99

Available on the VANELC Website

This winter season is looking to be a cold one, and a hand warmer can be a game-changer. The OCOOPA UT4 hand warmer is both functional and fashionable, heating up quickly and offering three adjustable heat settings. Its compact, ergonomic design fits perfectly in your hand or pocket, making it great for winter adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone trying to stay cozy. These work great when you need to warm up not only your hands but your neck, cheeks, nose, and ears. It has a long- lasting warmth of up to seven hours.

Price: $26

Available on Amazon

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.