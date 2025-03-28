This founder started out with US $5K to his name. Now, he owns a multi-million-dollar global business

Meet Nitin Seth, the Co-Founder and CEO of Screen Magic (SMS Magic), a messaging leader that has helped over 2,500 companies around the world transform how they connect with their audiences.

SMS Magic’s roots trace back to Seth’s time working in Mumbai, where he became closely familiar with consumer behavior and the core challenges businesses face engaging with their audiences in an authentic and personalized way.

Mumbai proved to be the perfect environment for testing their prototypes and ideas across a diverse range of consumer profiles and SMS Magic took off, growing on a global scale to service companies in all four corners of the globe.

From pennies to profits

To get SMS Magic off the ground, Seth turned to his friends and family to raise the equivalent of US $5,000 to develop the first prototype of the SMS loyalty program. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing from the get-go. A constant challenge in the company’s early days was maintaining profitable cash flows.

Fortunately, Seth’s idea behind SMS Magic was a much-needed innovation in the world of communications. While working closely with businesses in Mumbai, Seth identified a prevalent problem plaguing them: expensive, inefficient, and manually intensive communication with consumers, which was often done over the phone or via SMS.

Seth didn’t just start SMS Magic to help businesses overcome this one challenge. He also developed a cloud-storage solution to help retailers organize their communications data, partnering with leading CRM giants Salesforce and Zoho.

And companies around the world starting picking up on Seth’s CRM-friendly platform, growing SMS Magic’s client base to include retailers from the US, UK, and Australia. This has led Seth and his team to bridge the gaps in a hugely fragmented messaging industry, pioneering solutions so that businesses can enhance their customer experience.

Today, SMS Magic is a multi-million dollar company with a presence in over 190 countries.

Constantly innovating means constantly looking ahead

But it doesn’t stop there. Seth, a self-described ‘techie turned entrepreneur’, is always looking to help companies solve business challenges. One of these he’s taking head-on is keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology and helping businesses make sure their communications remain streamlined.

His latest venture, Conversive, integrates AI, automation, and advanced customer messaging technology to take personalized messaging on a mass scale to the next level. They’re helping organizations across a range of industries, including health services, education, finance, and HR, make sure their communication remains personalized and prompt.

Specifically, Conversive unifies a business’ entire messaging traffic across different channels—including WhatsApp and chat messengers—in one platform so they can effectively manage the customer experience at every touch point. This is something that retailers can’t compromise on, as poor customer experiences could cost businesses a staggering US $3.7 trillion per year.