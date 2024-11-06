The 7 Best Gifts for Gamers on Your Holiday List

Finding the perfect gift for gamers isn’t always an easy win, especially if you’re not familiar with the gaming world. And you’re in good company if you’re looking for a gaming present: Circana recently reported that video game spending went up by 10% compared to 2023. It also names EA Sports College Football 25 as the most-sold video game thus far in 2024 (in case you need some guidance about which game to buy).

Gamers are always looking to level up their experience: even if you think your loved one already has the complete gaming setup—surround sound system, curved monitors and all — they’re almost always on the lookout for that next special feature.

This doesn’t come as a surprise given the spike in video game spending, especially in gadgets and other hardware. The report also revealed there’s been a “resurgence in the market reflected across hardware, content, and accessories categories.”

So, if you’re searching for that perfect gift yet have no idea where to start, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the seven best gifts for gamers in 2024:

For gamers who like streaming, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is a fantastic gift option.

The customizable control panels lets users link all their favorite apps and tools on a single screen—saving them the agro of losing precious seconds switching between multiple screens when they’re in the thick of battle.

With just a tap, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 allows streamers to control audio, lighting, scenes and more. It also features 15 customizable buttons for unlimited actions, from broadcasting and networking to editing and designing.

Elgato’s Stream Deck’s customizability and versatility makes it a favorite among streamers and productivity enthusiasts alike.



Gamers are always on the hunt for their next adventure—and there’s no worse obstacle than cost holding them back from accessing the newest and most exciting releases.

That’s why a Game Pass or a similar subscription membership is a fantastic option to gift to gamers. Through these subscriptions, they can unlock continuous access to the latest releases and classic titles and explore new gaming experiences without breaking the bank.

Some great subscription options include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which starts at just $10 and allows for in-game purchases, or PlayStation Plus, which also provides online multiplayer access, exclusive discounts, and a collection of free monthly games.



For PC gamers who love lounging on the couch, the CYCON³ Couchmaster is a game-changer.

Designed by nerdytec, this ergonomic lap desk allows gamers sit back and relax while they enjoy PC gaming away from the traditional desk setup. The CYCON³ offers adjustable support cushions to keep posture in check, providing long-lasting comfort throughout gaming marathons.

The latest version also introduces the HORIZONLIGHT Bar, a built-in LED lighting fixture with customizable modes and touch controls for the perfect lighting and ambiance. It also features enhanced connectivity, including fast-charging USB-C and USB 3.0 ports. Enhanced storage means that gamers can keep their space tidy and organized—a win-win for everyone.

For gamers looking for budget-friendly PCs, the HP OMEN 27c is a great choice.

Its 27-inch curved display has a high 240Hz refresh rate, creating an immersive experience and delivering ultra-smooth gameplay. What’s more, the 1000R curvature is designed to mirror the natural curve of the human eye, so the gaming experience feels even more realistic and engaging.

The HP OMEN 27c monitor comes with AMD FreeSync™ Premium to prevent screen tearing and a 1ms response time with overdrive to reduce motion blur while showing sharp visuals in every frame.

With state-of-the-art color support in the form of 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, and up to 400 nits of brightness, games look more vivid and clear—even in the darkest of scenes.

There’s nothing worse than an aching wrist for PC gamers. That’s where the Logitech MX Palm Rest comes in—providing extra relief during long gaming sessions.

Crafted from soft memory foam, the MX Palm Rest is specifically designed for those who spend a lot of time gaming or typing at their desk. Its flexibility means it can be placed anywhere, keeping hands in a relaxed position.

Moreover, the MX Palm Rest is made of stain-proof material so it’s easy to clean and keep fresh.

The Razer Kishi Ultra takes the very best of console controller technology and brings it to the world of mobile gaming. With its full-sized controller ergonomics, mecha-tactile buttons, hall effect analog triggers, and remappable buttons, the Kishi Ultra is like having a console controller for your smartphone.



It’s compatible with iPhone 15 and above, the iPad Mini, and Android devices running Android 12 or higher.



Still not convinced? Experts say the Razer Kishi Ultra is probably the most comfortable mobile controller out there. One of its standout features is its integration with the Razer Nexus app, providing a home screen-like experience that includes all of your mobile games, cloud streaming services, and remote play options all in one place.



LED lights are a long-beloved staple in gaming setups, creating the perfect ambiance to get lost in another world.

The Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights are perfect for adding easy custom lighting and can be placed almost anywhere: under a desk, behind a monitor, or along walls.

With support for multiple colors at once and featuring over 64 preset scene effects, these lights bring that extra touch of atmosphere and style to any gaming setup. They’re also app-controlled with options to sync lights to music or in-game sound.

