Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is not an organic movement; it doesn’t come from the will of the people: perspective

With the agenda for digital identity to play “a foundational role for participation in digital economies,” the Business 20 (B20) Digital Transformation Task Force calls on the Group of 20 (G20) to “guide countries in designing and implementing people-centered DPI [Digital Public Infrastructure].”

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a civic technology stack consisting of three main components: digital identity, fast payment systems, and data exchanges between public and private entities.

Ahead of the B20 Summit 2025, which takes place in Johannesburg, South Africa from November 18-20, the B20 Digital Transformation Task Force published a recommendations report calling on G20 members to “develop frameworks to guide countries in designing and implementing people-centered DPI.”

“Access to secure digital identities plays a foundational role for participation in digital economies and equitable access to digital services” B20, Digital Transformation, September 2025

“Promote secure and inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystems that incentivize private sector innovation and investment” B20, Digital Transformation, September 2025

Rolling out DPI on a global scale requires that every citizen on the planet has a digital identity, and the goal is to make these digital identities interoperable, not just between countries, but between public and private entities as well.

The B20 Digital Transformation Task Force refers to DPI as the “digital rails on which governments, businesses and innovators can build services, much like roads and electricity grids underpin the physical economy” that “can be owned, governed and operated by the public sector, private sector or a PPP [Public-Private-Partnership].”

Implementing DPI, according to the report, requires coordination across multiple parties, including ID authorities, central banks, IT ministries, social sector ministries, and private sector players.

“World leaders see DPI as critical shared infrastructure, akin to digital highways that should be cooperatively developed” B20, Digital Transformation, September 2025

"Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) represents the roads and railway tracks of our new digital era" UNDP Admin Achim Steiner. DPI = Digital ID, Fast Programmable Payment Systems & Massive Cross-Border Data Sharinghttps://t.co/uKzfAEE43a pic.twitter.com/7riQmN6ZkV — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 21, 2024

Once every person on the planet is linked to a digital identity, access to goods, services, and information becomes programmable.

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) declared in 2018, “This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

Without digital identity, you won’t be able to participate in just about all aspects of society if the unelected globalists have their way.

DPI is not an organic movement; it doesn’t come from the will of the people, and it was never put to a vote.

The people leading the B20 Digital Transformation Task Force come from organizations that stand to benefit the most from tracking, tracing, and controlling the digital economy.

“The success of DPI largely depends on critical enablers, such as governments ensuring clear regulatory frameworks and foundational investment, private sector participation and co-creation, and robust supporting infrastructure“ B20, Digital Transformation, September 2025

Of the 232 Task Force members, many have high-ranking positions at companies like:

Google

Microsoft

Meta

OpenAI

SpaceX

Mastercard

World Bank

Amazon

Intel

PayPal

Visa

Uber

Gates Foundation

TikTok

And a whole host of telecoms companies, banks, and NGOs

While the B20 gives recommendations to the G20, the G20 usually rubber-stamps them without a second’s thought.

When the B20 recommended vaccine passports in 2022 to determine who would be allowed to “move around” and who would not based on what they injected into their bodies, the G20 a month later didn’t hesitate to declare, “We support […] efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO — if you have been vaccinated or tested properly — then you can move around” Indonesia’ Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, B20 Summit, November 2022

'If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, you can move around..

'We will sub [this digital certificate using WHO standard] into the next World Health Assembly.. as the revision to intl health regulation': Indonesia MoH Budi Sadikin, ex-banker #B20Summit #B20 #DigitalID pic.twitter.com/mt2XugRhiC — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 14, 2022

Now, the B20 is calling on the G20 to advance DPI globally, but the G20 already committed to advancing DPI from consensus to global collective action, last April.

Once the DPI control grid is in place, then comes the crackdowns on so-called disinformation and misinformation; the UN calls this “information integrity.”

Controlling narratives becomes easier in countries that are enacting online age verification laws.

These act as internet passports, so once you have to prove your identity just to access the internet, then whatever you say or do can be monitored and policed, including the information you share.

Right now, any information that could impede progress on UN Agenda 2030, aka the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is considered to be disinformation.

If you are skeptical of net-zero policies, that’s dangerous disinformation.

If you don’t want digital ID, that’s malicious misinformation.

"Climate Disinformation" now includes anything "that CREATES DOUBT ABOUT CERTAIN POLICY SOLUTIONS" @KatharinaZuegel

If you question climate change policies like net zero, people might doubt their govt or the UN & you are therefore a disinfo spreader funded by fossil fuel industry https://t.co/UwmUSdlqgt pic.twitter.com/dSytHzeAVd — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) July 24, 2025

"Sophisticated Skepticism Is Replacing Climate Denialism," says the UN. That means if you question unelected globalist solutions & narratives, it's because powerful economic & political interests are hand selecting scientists & journos to mislead you. https://t.co/c24vgxqzhM pic.twitter.com/nxmQ8hLmHp — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 23, 2025

The UN is currently assembling a disinformation task force to “focus on the effects of mis- and disinformation on the United Nations mandate delivery.”

When your digital identity is tied to your internet access, your finances, your health records, your carbon footprint, and so on, if you violate any terms of agreement, public or private, you can be shut-up from speaking, shut-off from accessing goods or services, or shut-down from participating in society.

This is the hidden potential that lurks behind the fluffy language of convenience, connectivity, and inclusivity of Digital Public Infrastructure messaging.

This system only works; however, if everyone on the planet has access to reliable electricity and internet, and there are powerful groups working on that — not for the good of the people; they’ve never cared about that — but for getting people hooked up to the digital gulag that is Digital Public Infrastructure.

They say that this is “to ensure that no one is left behind.”

However, the goal is to keep you dependent on the government for all life events in this algorithmic ghetto.

And where the government isn’t legally allowed to encroach, the private sector can step-in to take its place.

That is the power of public-private partnerships, the fusion of corporation and state.

Image source: Screenshot from B20 South Africa YouTube channel