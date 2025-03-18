World Bank Global Digital Summit regurgitates Summit of the Future: DPI, digital ID won’t work without worldwide connectivity, electricity

Once the digital control grid is in place, the crackdowns on dissent can begin: perspective

Discussions at the World Bank Global Digital Summit conclude that everybody needs electricity and internet connectivity in order to install Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

In what was basically a regurgitation of last year’s UN Summit of the Future, the opening day of the World Bank Global Digital Summit 2025 included many of the same players echoing the same talking points about digital ID being central to DPI and overall digital transformation.

Giving the opening remarks today, World Bank vice president for digital transformation Sangbu Kim said that the World Bank Group was investing in constructing DPI (digital ID, fast payment systems, and data exchanges) all around the world, especially in developing countries.

“We’re strongly focusing on building Digital Public Infrastructure, so billions of people without access to digital ID, digital payments, and secure data sharing can fully participate in the digital economy” Sangbu Kim, World Bank Global Digital Summit, March 2025

Just like at the UN Summit of the Future last September, today’s World Bank summit placed heavy emphasis on the desire to bring internet to the 2.6 billion people who are currently without it.

Without internet connectivity, there can be no DPI. But first, there can be no internet connectivity without electricity.

World Bank Group president Ajay Banga spoke today on this very issue.

“None of this [Digital Public Infrastructure] works without access to the internet […] Internet doesn’t happen without access to electricity” Ajay Banga, World Bank Global Digital Summit, March 2025

Banga’s words echo those of Microsoft president Brad Smith, who opined at last year’s UN Summit of the Future.

“The electricity divide, I believe, is the fundamental cause in so many ways of the great North-South divide” Brad Smith, UN Summit of the Future, September 2024

Moving on from electricity to connectivity at the World Bank Global Digital Summit today, International Telecommunications Union (ITU) secretary general Doreen Bogdan-Martin said that connecting 2.6 billion people to the internet would have an estimated cost of $1.6 trillion.

“We have 2.6 Billion people that have never ever connected to the internet. To close that gap our latest estimate shows that we’re going to need about $1.6 trillion US dollars” Doreen Bogdan-Martin, World Bank Global Digital Summit, March 2025

Another talking point from the UN Summit of the Future that the ITU secretary general brought up was one of the affordability of handheld devices in developing countries because that’s what’s needed in order to access the internet that is already available.

“We also have challenges linked to affordability,” said Bogdan-Martin.

“We might get the network there, but the device is far too expensive […] We have our Device Affordability Coalition, and we have to do more to bring the cost of those devices down,” she added.

Last year at the UN Summit of the Future, Mats Granryd, the director general at the Global System for Mobile Communications Agency (GSMA), also said that getting the remaining 2.6 billion people connected to the internet was a matter of handset affordability.

“2.6 billion people […] are not connected to the internet and predominately to mobile internet […] The biggest barrier is handset affordability” Mats Granryd, UN Summit of the Future Action Day 2, September 2024



“These 2.6 billion people, the vast majority — 95+ percent live beneath a mobile broadband coverage,” said Granryd.

“We don’t need more stuff, we don’t need more base stations, we don’t need anything in the sky either — it is just there to use, but they can’t use it.”

Granryd’s solution was to make mobile handsets more affordable, with around $20 being the “sweet spot.”

Once everyone has electricity and is connected to the internet, that is where Digital Public Infrastructure kicks in.

It all starts with digital identity, which links to programmable fast payment systems like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, and tokenized deposits.

Proponents of DPI say that it will be fundamental for all citizens in order to participate in the digital economy and access governments services.

Today, Morocco’s Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni said that in her country there were 2,700 government services available and that a single portal was needed to unify them all.

“There is some attention made to national digital locker. This means that Morocco is developing an interoperable and secure e-wallet” Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, World Bank Global Digital Summit, March 2025

“Today, we have like 2,700 services, so when it comes to normal people they need help to navigate,” she said.

“This is why this portal is very important, and it provides a good entry for each event of life — not for services.

“And also there is some attention made to national digital locker. This means that Morocco is developing an interoperable and secure e-wallet that will ensure compliance with international security and data protection standards.”

Speaking of “each event of life,” earlier this month, Nigeria announced it was doing something similar with regards to digital services being crucial to all “life events.”

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, published a document called, “Supporting Life Events: The Nigeria Digital Public Infrastructure Framework,” outlining the country’s agenda to use digital ID to track and trace “key life events” of every citizen from the cradle to the grave.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is on a mission to appropriately deploy digital technology to support Nigerians through these significant and profound moments so they can integrate into the state and enjoy the benefits of citizenhood from cradle to old age” Supporting Life Events: The Nigeria Digital Public Infrastructure Framework, March 2025

“The Nigerian DPI will support significant landmarks such as registration of births, primary healthcare, vaccinations, student scholarships, marriages, mortgages, pensions, retirement and so on” Supporting Life Events: The Nigeria Digital Public Infrastructure Framework, March 2025

And by now, you’ve probably heard of a digital wallet, but that concept is being expanded to a digital locker that can store even more personal information for public and private entities to access.

The notion of a digital locker that the Moroccan minister mentioned was also a hot topic at the Sri Lanka DPI Summit last month.

There, one of India’s digital identity architects, Aadhaar founder CTO Srikanth Nadhamuni touted India’s “DigiLocker” as an example for other nations to follow.

“Mandatory linking of Aadhaar [digital ID system] and PAN [income tax system] allowed the government to better track individuals’ financial activities” Srikanth Nadhamuni, Sri Lanka DPI Summit [slide], February 2025

With the DigiLocker, there have been “five point two billion digitally verified records in India. One hundred and fifty million people are using these lockers,” said Nadhamuni while listing the various types of records that were stored in these digital lockers.

These records and credentials included digital ID cards, educational records, caste certificates, and vaccine passports, the latter of which Nadhamuni said were “super important.”

The first day of the World Bank Global Digital Summit 2025 echoed many of the same talking points as the UN Summit of the Future and other globalist meetings like the Sri Lanka DPI Summit, the UN and Gates Foundation-backed 50-in-5 campaign, the World Governments Summits, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and many, many more.

The road to Digital Public Infrastructure is pretty straightforward:

Access to electricity : People can’t access the internet or use devices without electricity, and AI data centers require massive amounts of energy to run

: People can’t access the internet or use devices without electricity, and AI data centers require massive amounts of energy to run Internet connectivity for all : You can’t build a digital control grid without having everybody connected to the internet

: You can’t build a digital control grid without having everybody connected to the internet Install Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Once everyone has electricity and is connected to the internet, then the digital control grid can be built through DPI (digital ID, fast payments systems like programmable digital currencies, and massive data sharing)

One topic missing from today’s World Bank summit was the idea of narrative control under the guise of fighting misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech.

Because once the digital control grid is fully realized, the plan is to then crackdown on any dissent to the Sustainable Development Goals.

At last year’s UN Summit of the Future a side event took place on September 22 entitled “The Future of Information Integrity and the SDGs” which was dedicated to attacking anyone who disagreed with UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, who two years prior declared, “We own the science” while admitting to partnering with Google to manipulate search results on COVID and climate narratives, said that the UN was exhausted going after disinformation and hate speech.

“We discovered along the way that UN content was being downranked on the very platforms that we thought were big opportunities to reach people far and wide” UN Communications Director Melissa Fleming, The Future of Information Integrity and the SDGs, September 2024



UN Comms Director Melissa 'We Own The Science' Fleming says she became exhausted navigating through disinformation and hate:

“We now have to communicate in a way that is going to not just break through the noise but also navigate through the disinformation and the hate” UN Communications Director Melissa Fleming, The Future of Information Integrity and the SDGs, September 2024



Fleming lamented that people weren’t buying what she was selling, even to the extent that big tech platforms were downranking UN narratives, which she attributed to disinformation and hate speech.

“In a way we just became so exhausted by it. Why are we doing this? We even discovered along the way that UN content was being downranked on the very platforms that we thought were big opportunities to reach people far and wide,” she added.

For Fleming, if you don’t agree with the UN, then you are participating in disinformation and hate speech — a common theme throughout the session.

“What are the tools of the New World? Everybody should have a digital ID; everybody should have a bank account; everybody should have a smartphone. Then, anything can be done. Everything else is built on that” Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani, IMF Spring Meetings, April 2023

Our digital future is one where they must first get everyone electricity in order to get everyone connected to the internet.

Then, once everyone is connected, the digital gulag of Digital Public Infrastructure, which consists of digital ID, programmable digital currencies, and massive, cross-border data sharing, can begin.

From there, it’s mass censorship, de-platforming, de-monetizing, and downranking for anyone who doesn’t fall in line with UN narratives, especially as they relate to Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.

At last year’s inaugural World Bank Global Digital Summit, World Bank president Ajay Banga said that digital identity should be embraced worldwide, and that governments should be the owners, so they can guarantee privacy and security for their citizens.

This year’s World Bank Global Digital Summit 2025 runs from March 18-19 under the theme “Digital Pathways for All.”

