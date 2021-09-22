Founder Institute to launch its San Diego pre-seed accelerator program on Sept. 28

The Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator, is all set to begin its virtual San Diego program, offering aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs an opportunity to make quick, meaningful progress on their business.

The program, which will start on September 28, will be held completely online this year to ensure the health and safety of the mentors, participants, and partners, with the potential for some optional in-person networking.

Participants will get constant feedback and regular office hours with over 50 San Diego mentors, investors, and entrepreneurs and will receive help to design a proven, structured process to get their initial traction and funding.

In addition, the program provides a platform to get fast-tracked to a suite of post-programs, including Funding Lab, ensuring continued expert support for the alumni for years to come.

It will also give them access to startup founders, CEOs, and investors from the Founder Institute’s global network of 5,000+ alumni and 20,000+ mentors across more than 200 cities.

Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across 90 countries, the Founder Institute is on a mission to empower communities of motivated and talented people to address today’s most pressing challenges though impactful technology companies worldwide.

The San Diego Chapter is led by local startup leaders Mike Sherbakov, CEO of Greatness Collective, and Benjamin Cote and features a large group of the region’s top startup investors, founders, and executives as mentors.

Since its launch in San Diego in 2009, the program has helped create more than 85 innovative technology companies in the region such as Involve , an AI early warning system designed to supercharge customer teams with actionable insights and automation so they can reduce churn, increase upsells, and improve customer experience.

As part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship, the San Diego Chapter is holding a series of free online startup events, which are open to founders who are interested in developing their individual and team skills and finding more efficient ways to turn their ideas into successful enterprises.

