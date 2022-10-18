Three years after entering a 10-year strategic partnership with Google, the Mayo Clinic is “hoping to gather the medical records of everybody in the world.”

Speaking at the World Health Summit on Monday, the Mayo Clinic’s marketing, brand strategy, and advertising chair Molly Biwer told the “Digital Transformation of Prevention” panel that the Mayo Clinic had “a very lofty goal” for predicting and curing conditions and diseases before they happen.

“What we’re hoping to do is gather the medical records, and it’s a very lofty goal, but the medical records of everybody in the world, so we can start to predict before diseases and conditions even happen,” said Biwer.

“And we realize that that is the future — that hopefully being able to have all these records — it’s really going to be able to help our physicians, our scientists, and our researchers be able to cure diseases and conditions before they even occur,” she added.

In 2019, the Mayo Clinic launched the Mayo Clinic Platform as “a coordinated portfolio approach to create new platform ventures and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, connected health care devices, and natural language processing.”

On September 10, 2019, the Mayo Clinic announced a 10-year partnership with Google, selecting “Google Cloud to be the cornerstone of its digital transformation” utilizing Google’s “advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

Details of the 10-year partnership include:

Google Cloud will secure and store Mayo Clinic’s data, while working with Mayo Clinic to apply AI and other cloud computing technologies to solve complex health care problems.

Mayo Clinic will continue to control access and use of its patient data by using Google’s cloud technologies.

Mayo Clinic will specifically authorize the use of data in projects to create new health care insights and solutions in conjunction with partners, including Google.

Mayo Clinic will manage access to all data using rigorous long-standing institutional controls.

According to the 2019 announcement, “Under the partnership, Google also will open a new office in Rochester, where its engineers will work side by side with Mayo Clinic researchers, physicians, information technology staff and data scientists, to apply advanced computing techniques to health care problems.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Mayo Clinic in its mission to bring the best health care to every patient,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the time of the partnership.

“Health care is one of the most important fields that technology will help transform over the next decade, and it’s a major area of investment for Google,” he added.

But the Mayo Clinic’s partnership with Google didn’t stop there.

As Biwer explained to the World Health Summit on Monday, the Mayo Clinic partnered with Google-owned YouTube “to get the right information out there.”

On the subject of digital transformation and the role of social media, Biwer said that the Mayo Clinic had increased its social presence and engagement on platforms like TikTok and YouTube since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The digital transformation has really shifted on how we engage with our patients, and absolutely post-COVID there’s been an acceleration in engagement,” said the Mayo Clinic marketer.

“Our social engagement — we have increased all of our social — I mean, who would have thought that Mayo Clinic or frankly any medical institution would have been on TikTok?

“We are going where the people are wanting to consume that data.

“Similarly, with YouTube, we are partnering with them not only to get the right information out there, but we’re meeting people where they are.

“Social has become much more prominent just even in the last few years, and I’ve been in the business for 25 years. It has emerged as really one of the most important channels that we utilize in order to get to the right audiences, as well as the right messages to the right audiences,” Biwer concluded.

In April 2021, the Mayo Clinic partnered with dozens of healthcare providers on the “Our Shot 2 Save Lives” pledge encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “protect ourselves, our loved ones and every other person around the globe.“

Earlier this month, a Pfizer representative told the European Parliament that Pfizer never tested its COVID-19 “vaccine” for preventing transmission.

As of today, the #OurShot2SaveLives website claims that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended during and prior to pregnancy,” and that “75% of the population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.”