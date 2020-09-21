Teaching emotional regulation through children’s video games (Brains Byte Back podcast)

It has been a stressful year and we are living in stressful times. In these moments, it is vital for us to exhibit strong emotional regulation to deal with the challenges of daily life.

But what if this wasn’t a skill we developed as adults but instead as children through the use of video games?

That is the mission of Mightier, a biofeedback video game platform designed to help children regulate their emotions.

Joining me to discuss how this technology works and how it was developed, we speak with developmental psychologist Jason Kahn, who is the founder and chief scientist at Mightier.

In this episode, we discuss how the company handles data and what it is showing us, how the technology was tested at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and how data and video games can help us develop better habits in other areas of our lives.

We also discuss what games are available on the app, what is on the horizon for Mightier, and why Kahn believes a family first approach is key to successfully utilize this technology, before rolling it out in schools.