On March 18, 2018, Elaine Herzberg of Phoenix, Arizona was the first person to be killed by a self-driving car. This brought into question the complicated issue of accountability when AI makes a mistake, who do we hold responsible for this type of accident?

However, on the other end of the spectrum, if AI produces something marvelous, who takes ownership of this? That is the topic of discussion on today’s episode.

Joining me on today’s show is Sekou Campbell, an attorney whose practice focuses on the meeting place between art and technology and his clients have included an AI music composition software company and other art-focused startups.

His practice includes intellectual property, media and entertainment, and startups. He is also a partner of Culhane Meadows law firm.

In addition to Campbell, we are also joined by Maya Ackerman, an expert on AI and Computational Creativity, she is the CEO and co-founder of WAVE AI, that allows anyone to create original songs in minutes using its AI-based tool ALYSIA.

She is also an invited speaker at the United Nations, Google, IBM Research, and Stanford University, to name a few.

On this show, we discuss how attitudes towards tools used to produce music have changed over the years, what AI’s influence in art means for the artists, and what are the legal implications surrounding ownership of art produced by AI.

Music credits

Believe in Us: Dusti Miraglia (producer – backing track), Sara Miraglia & Maya Ackerman (vocalists) ALYSIA was used as a songwriter (for lyrics/vocal melodies).