Silicon Valley legend Libin to present model for startup growth in free webinar

Silicon Valley veteran and legend Phil Libin will present his model for startup growth during a free webinar put on by the Founder Institute (FI).

The All Turtles co-founder and former Evernote CEO will share his methods on how to successfully grow a startup on Tuesday, July 21.

“It’s clear that the Silicon Valley method just isn’t enough” — Phil Libin and the All Turtles team

Registration for Libin’s presentation on the Founder Institute events page is free, and there you will learn a simplified way of creating and analyzing customer acquisition and retention strategies including:

Mapping customer journeys and stories

Analyzing what works

How to best allocate resources

And much more

Libin co-founded and for almost a decade, he oversaw the growth of the “best note taking app,” Evernote, before co-founding AI startup studio All Turtles in 2017, and his entrepreneurial journey spans back to the late 90s.

All Turtles was founded to upgrade the Silicon Valley method of innovation by placing an emphasis on product first while allowing entrepreneurs to focus 100 percent on their vision without hindrance.

At the time of the company launch in 2017, Libin and the All Turtles team declared, “It’s clear that the Silicon Valley method just isn’t enough. There are too few people in too few places getting to work on far too few types of problems,” adding that “the world is suffering from inequality and wasted potential.”

Libin’s latest startup, Mmhmm, announced it had just raised $4.5 million on July 7. Mmhmm is a virtual camera app that “transforms your room into a virtual stage,” as reported by The Verge.

Editor Casey Newton quipped that with the arrival of Mmhmm, “The future of video chat will look more like Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update than it will Zoom,” as teleconferencing during COVID-19 continues to skyrocket.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, the Founder Institute, has moved all of its programs online while hosting high-profile webinars with some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley.

In April, FI hosted a webinar with Silicon Valley visionaries Dr. Peter H. Diamandis and Adeo Ressi, who wrangled with issues related to technological change in the time of COVID-19, and FI co-founder Jonathan Greechan recently gave mentorship advice to an exclusive virtual audience of USC Marshall’s Greif Incubator founders.

The Silicon Valley-based accelerator operates more than 70 chapters in over 185 cities spanning more than 60 countries.

As the COVID-19 outbreak and its economic fallout continue to reshape how companies do business across the world, entrepreneurs and the startup community are quickly adapting and finding solutions to problems — a trait that has classified entrepreneurs for as long as they’ve existed.

Be sure to not miss out on learning from one of Silicon Valley’s most successful entrepreneur’s for free today on the FI webinar.

This article features a client of an Espacio portfolio company.