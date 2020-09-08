Chatbots at the front line of online therapy (Brains Byte Back podcast)

Loneliness and isolation is a topic we have covered before on the show, however, given these difficult times, it is now more important than ever to discuss as a society.

With everything that has happened this year, many of us can understand what it feels like to be alone, isolated, or even just depressed. But sometimes a simple conversation with someone to discuss how we are feeling can make all the difference.

Many of us have probably interacted with chatbots, perhaps even without knowing, when interacting with businesses, but what if chatbots were not just designed to help businesses, but also our mental health.

That will be the topic of today’s show as we explore how advanced chatbots can provide conversation and psychological assistance for those who need it.

To discuss this topic I am joined by DJ Das, the Founder, and CEO of Third Eye Data, a company that leverages Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Big Data technologies to build higher value technical solutions for customers worldwide.

On this show, we discuss why individuals may prefer a chatbot over a human, how Third Eye Data is working to produce a hybrid system using humans and chatbots together, and what we can expect to see from this technology over the next 10 years.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company