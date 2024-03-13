15 Examples of Design and Brand Excellence in 2024

Article by Emily Branch, VP of Brand Marketing at Prezent

When faced with tough economic conditions, business leaders often look to reduce overheads to remain afloat. Given the high inflation and rising interest rates that played out globally in 2023, growth and expansion plans may have been put on hold. But despite the recent downturn, predictions for the year ahead are cautiously optimistic. A recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global economic growth is likely to remain at a steady 3.3% in 2024.

Investing in brand and design is one of the most effective ways to remain resilient during an economic downturn, helping companies to stand out from the competition and win the trust of consumers.

The most successful brand and design campaigns are driven by highly skilled professionals with the skills and expertise to execute multifaceted strategies that resonate with audiences.

Here we present 15 examples of excellence in the field of brand and marketing that are helping companies to thrive in 2024.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) stands as a global leader in edge-to-cloud solutions, helping to revolutionize businesses worldwide. With a mission to facilitate seamless connectivity, robust protection, insightful analysis, and decisive action on data and applications from edge to cloud, HPE empowers enterprises to translate insights into tangible actions with unparalleled agility in today’s dynamic landscape.

Jeff Askew, serves as the Brand Strategy Manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In his position at the helm of brand strategy, Askew orchestrates HPE’s strategic initiatives, ensuring the alignment of branding efforts with the company’s overarching mission and vision. With a keen understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior, Askew plays a pivotal role in shaping HPE’s brand narrative and positioning in the industry, driving forward its legacy of innovation and transformation.

IBM

Todd Simmons is the Vice President of Brand Experience & Design at IBM and Lead for the IBM Blue Studio. He has been with this major tech firm since 2014 during which time Todd has played an instrumental role in marrying the design and software development disciplines,

The IBM Design Language provides the guidance and assets used to express the IBM brand in products, communications, marketing, events and digital experiences consistently and elevant user experiences.

His work has contributed to IBM’s Quantum System Two, a winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Todd’s work crosses nearly every category of creative output. He is outcome-obsessed, and his unique combination of creative and strategic thinking has been central to the many successful engagements he has led over the years. Todd believes that strong design is built on understanding which is why one of IBM’s key principles is to never delegate understanding.

Global Brand at GSK

Rowan Green is a distinguished professional serving as the Director of Brand Identity for Global Brand at GSK. Here, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s identity and strategy on a global scale. In addition to corporate responsibilities, Rowan generously volunteers his time as a student mentor at the University of Plymouth, contributing to the development and growth of future generations of professionals.

With a wealth of experience spanning various sectors, Rowan has made significant contributions to renowned organizations such as the National Trust, Forestry England, Lisson Gallery, and the University of Oxford, among others. His extensive background underscores expertise in brand development, design, and strategic leadership, making him a highly respected figure in the industry. Rowan Green’s dedication to both their professional endeavors and philanthropic pursuits exemplifies his commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Feely Studio

Feely Studio stands out as a dynamic entity, composed of a team of fervent designers dedicated to empowering startups and helping with their onward journey. Whether startups seek to elevate their marketing strategies, secure funding across various stages (from pre-seed to Series A), or allure top-tier talent, Feely offers specialized expertise in crafting impactful branding and marketing websites.

At the helm of Feely Studio’s creative endeavors is Anastasia Sycheva, serving as both the Art Director and co-founder. With a blend of artistic vision and entrepreneurial spirit, Sycheva leads the team in delivering innovative design solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each startup client, fostering their growth and success in the competitive landscape.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

With a legacy spanning over a century, Liberty Mutual Insurance has been a pioneer in developing innovative insurance solutions tailored to address the evolving needs of society. Their dedication to breaking away from conventional mindsets and exploring new territories within the industry is driven by a steadfast commitment to ensuring peace of mind for their customers.

At the helm of Liberty Mutual’s creative endeavors is Michael Wood, who serves as the Executive Creative Director. With expertise in copywriting, storytelling, brand management, brand marketing, branding and identity, strategic thinking, and social media engagement, Wood leads the charge in crafting compelling narratives and strategic initiatives that redefine the insurance landscape. Under Wood’s guidance, Liberty Mutual continues to push boundaries, embracing innovation and customer-centricity to shape the future of insurance branding.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company on a mission to help people build toward a healthier future. The company uses consumer-inspired, science-based products and solutions that are creatively designed and simple to use to empower people to take an active role in their health.

Joe Durkin helps to further this mission with his reputation for delivering intelligent and carefully considered brand communication solutions, Joe Durkin works as Sanofi’s Head of Brand Design to further this mission. He has 20 years of success, helping companies create and promote their brands, design packaging and produce emotionally compelling consumer experiences.

SAP

SAP develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. The company is the world’s leading enterprise resource planning software vendor with a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders. SAP offers an end-to-end suite of applications and services enables its customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference worldwide.

Laura Johnson is the VP of Creative Enablement, Brand Awareness and Marketing at SAP. During her time at SAP she strategically developed and transformed the SAP brand to be more open, approachable and relevant for all-sized businesses. Resulted in year-over-year brand growth and consistent placement in the top 25 of Interbrand’s Best Global Brands study.

Takeda

At Takeda, the overarching mission is to foster better health for individuals and a brighter future for the world. Rooted in enduring values, their commitment to advancing science and technology remains unwavering. The company’s ambition is to continuously deliver transformative treatments, thereby generating significant societal value while prioritizing an exceptional experience for its people.

Maxwell McArdle serves as the driving force behind Creative and Corporate Brand Engagement at Takeda. His multifaceted role encompasses various responsibilities aimed at nurturing a vibrant brand community within the organization and facilitating seamless communication of branding updates and changes. McArdle ensures that global corporate materials and assets are promptly updated to reflect high-level organizational changes, collaborating closely with stakeholders across the organization to ensure accurate dissemination of content.

FINIEN

FINIEN, a purposefully small consultancy, is spearheaded by brand strategist, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Fabian Geyrhalter. Their mission is to empower Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and founders navigating brand transformations by offering swift strategic, verbal, and visual clarity to reposition their brands for growth. With a focus on companies based in the US or Europe, their clientele typically generates a minimum of $5 million in revenue.

At the helm of FINIEN’s creative endeavors is Jessie (Campbell) Irving, serving as the Creative Director. With an illustrious career trajectory, Irving earned her title after 22 years of dedicated service, succeeding Geyrhalter in the role. As a highly creative and strategic leader, she is entrusted with designing and driving the creative direction and execution of brand transformations across various platforms and mediums, catering to both B2B and B2C audiences.

Trellix

Trellix pioneers an evolutionary XDR architecture that dynamically learns and adjusts to the pace of cyber threats, offering intelligence on advanced cyber threats. Their innovative approach to security is revolutionizing the industry, providing businesses with the assurance that they are safeguarded at all times.

Wesley Porter, a seasoned Graphic Design graduate from Kansas State University, boasts over 25 years of exemplary creative experience. Having honed his skills at renowned agencies like MMGY, TracyLocke, TPN, and Integer, Porter has garnered numerous awards for his work with multiple Global 500 brands. Currently, he serves as the Director of Brand Design + Creative at Trellix, where his extensive expertise drives innovative branding solutions. Through his leadership, Trellix continues to establish itself as a leader in the realm of cybersecurity, offering clients peace of mind and unparalleled protection through strategic brand design initiatives.

Medtronic

Rita Greenberg, Communications Director for Cranial and Spinal Technologies at Medtronic, brings a wealth of expertise in executing strategic communication campaigns, change management initiatives, and digital strategies. With a demonstrated track record of delivering measurable results for executive leaders, internal and external audiences, and key stakeholders, Greenberg plays a vital role in shaping Medtronic’s communication landscape. Through her strategic vision and effective communication strategies, she helps to amplify the impact of Medtronic’s innovative solutions, driving positive change in healthcare worldwide.



Medtronic stands as a global leader in healthcare technology, boldly tackling humanity’s most challenging health issues with transformative innovations that improve lives.

The Future Forward Inc.

The Future Forward stands out as a prominent creative agency based in NYC, dedicated to empowering brands to wield greater influence through the seamless integration of strategy, design, and technology. Their name encapsulates their philosophy – they are committed to helping teams envision a positive future and actively contribute to its realization.

Rad Bratich, serving as the Creative Director, brings his expertise to the forefront of The Future Forward’s creative endeavors. With a keen eye for innovation and a passion for pushing boundaries, Bratich leads the team in crafting compelling narratives and transformative experiences that resonate with audiences. Under his guidance, The Future Forward continues to drive positive change and shape the future of branding and design.

Watson Creative

Watson Creative stands out as a research-based creative studio specializing in empowering challenger brands. Their portfolio proudly showcases collaborations with industry giants such as Nike, Disney, and Kaiser Permanente, serving as a testament to their prowess in driving transformation and fostering growth. While their focus primarily centers on mid to large businesses, Watson Creative remains open to partnering with startups and small businesses alike.

Jennifer Crotteau, serving as the COO/Integrator, plays a pivotal role in orchestrating Watson Creative’s operations and ensuring seamless integration across all facets of the organization. With a keen eye for strategic execution and operational efficiency, Crotteau contributes to the studio’s continued success in delivering impactful solutions to their diverse clientele. Under her leadership, Watson Creative continues to push boundaries and elevate brands to new heights in the competitive landscape.

Cisco Systems

Cisco empowers individuals to forge powerful connections, whether in business, education, philanthropy, or creativity. Through its hardware, software, and services, Cisco enables the creation of Internet solutions that underpin networks, facilitating access to information anywhere, anytime.

Lisa Fedele serves as the Director of Global Creative Operations at Cisco Systems, Inc. In her role, she plays a pivotal role in overseeing and optimizing the creative operations globally. With a keen focus on ensuring efficiency and excellence in creative processes, Fedele contributes to Cisco’s mission of enabling seamless connectivity and driving innovation across various domains. Under her leadership, Cisco continues to lead the way in creating transformative solutions that empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

AbbVie

AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, emerged in 2013 following its separation from Abbott. With a mission centered on leveraging its expertise, dedicated workforce, and innovative approach, AbbVie aims to develop and market advanced therapies addressing some of the world’s most complex and severe diseases.

Abbie Rathmann serves as the Associate Director of Corporate Brand at AbbVie, overseeing brand strategy and governance across a workforce of over 50,000 employees worldwide. Rathmann’s dedication to creating impactful brand experiences, aligned with business objectives and resonant with diverse audiences, is evident in her leadership. She possesses a proven track record of spearheading cross-functional teams, fostering strong relationships and communities, and cultivating a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence within AbbVie.

