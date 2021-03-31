CloudBlue completes acquisition of Harmony Business Systems to help managed service providers scale faster, with less risk

To advance its mission of creating the largest services marketplace in the world, CloudBlue, a global leader in cloud ecosystem technology and a division of Ingram Micro Cloud, has completed the acquisition and integration of Harmony Business Systems (HBS).

The solution provided by HBS is a comprehensive, next-generation professional services automation (PSA) and revenue management software and will complement CloudBlue’s portfolio of services designed to simplify and accelerate resellers’ transition to an everything-as-a-service (XaaS) business.

The acquisition of HarmonyPSA is especially significant as worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to grow 18.4% in 2021 to total $304.9 billion and the XaaS market is projected to triple in value over four years.

As a CloudBlue company, UK-based HBS will independently operate HarmonyPSA to serve customers around the world.

Nimesh Davé, president of CloudBlue and Ingram Micro Cloud, says the decision was a direct response to the requests made by their Managed Service Providers (MSPs) partners and will help them “quickly transform and grow a cloud services business with less risk.”

Launched over a decade ago, HarmonyPSA was purpose-built to manage any type of service by unifying sales, operations, and finance functions.

It combines customer relationship management (CRM), ticketing, storefront, lead generation, assisted sales, and vendor competency and incentive programs into a single solution as a quote-to-cash and accounting system.

The platform automates the billing process and provides accurate, real-time views of customers’ contracts, projects, and profitability.

“By working together, we will dramatically scale our customer base and expand our offering across various marketplaces,” said Steve Powell, co-founder and CTO of HBS.

With customers in 15 countries, the HarmonyPSA platform features multi-language support and enjoys one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry. It is now available for the first time on the UK Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Resellers will have a dedicated instance to quickly find and procure hardware and software, pay-as-you-go and recurring subscription cloud technologies across various online marketplaces, including Ingram Micro Online and Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

The investment makes CloudBlue the only company to provide every component of a complete technological ecosystem and accelerates its efforts to build the world’s most complete MSP tool kit.

Stephen Robitaille, director of sales operations at intlx Solutions and a customer of HarmonyPSA, is enthusiastic about the platform’s ability to automatically create purchase orders and generate unique reports that track project profitability on all aspects of the business. “It’s made my work much easier and our business much more efficient.”

CloudBlue says it will continue to offer innovative services and technologies to enable its channel partners to transform and scale their businesses more swiftly and efficiently.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.