Connect: Enterprise Solutions, an Event to Help Unlock the Best Business Innovation Coming in 2023

Any way you flip it, large corporate organizations today rely on reliable access to information to keep up with the fast and furious business world of 2022. From back-end operations to customer-facing front-end processes, businesses everywhere are turning to enterprise solutions to help them support the majority of functionalities needed in today’s digital world.

According to Gartner, enterprise solutions are intended to integrate aspects of a company’s operations by exchanging data from several business processes and linked databases. Innovative technologies within this sphere allow organizations to access and share mission-critical data across the whole organization—giving leaders insight into key operational data in real-time.

Connect Enterprise Solutions is a pitch competition designed to bring together leading members of the media with startups that provide resolution products and services to larger corporations. Tomorrow, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST, a group of eight startups will pitch their enterprise solutions to a panel of seasoned judges. Let’s take a look at how this event will help to outline what solutions will be make or break for enterprises across industries in 2023.

Entering a New Era of Enterprise

Enterprise solutions often refer to the programs and tools that businesses can utilize to support their tactical and strategic goals—something that has evolved tremendously in the innovative and technological era we live in.

In today’s day and age, there is additional pressure for companies to get the most pertinent information to their teams as well as customers, and they are expected to do it in half the time. In this week’s competition, there are some exciting companies that are providing solutions for this transition—representing everything from a company that delivers an age verification solution using state-of-the-art biometric security software and facial recognition algorithms to an agency that provides data visualization education and consulting services.

The event is open to all members of the startup community and attendance is FREE. There will be a live Q&A session with the media judges afterward where founders and members of the audience can ask questions to gain valuable insights. Media judges include editors, writers, and contributors to the following publications: VentureBeat, Insider, Entrepreneur, Forbes, TechRadar Pro, and Benzinga.

Building Better Business

The global enterprise software market size was valued at about $506 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% between the years 2019 and 2025. Organizations that seek to stay relevant must build and monitor their important operational activities for the modern era, and companies providing enterprise solutions can help.

For those who are interested in tuning in, you can register on Eventbrite and/or log in to the Zoom meeting here.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.