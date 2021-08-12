Founder Institute NY graduates new cohort through premier startup accelerator program

The Founder Institute has added 15 founders to its newest cohort of graduates through its premier startup accelerator program in New York, led by Managing Director Reid Hamilton.

The companies graduating from the batch of Founder Institute (FI) New York span across industries such as fintech, organic recycling, sporting events, and more.

Many of the world’s fastest-growing startups have used the Founder Institute to transition from employee to entrepreneur, test their startup ideas, build a team, get their first customers, and to raise funding.

With the mission to “Globalize Silicon Valley,” the Founder Institute launched in New York City in 2009 and has helped entrepreneurs launch hundreds of promising companies — “many of whom are some of the world’s fastest growing startups,” according to FI. Mentors at the NYC chapter include Stefan Klotzbuecher of Audicus, among others.

One of the ways to measure an accelerator’s success is to analyze what benefits its graduates earn after graduation. This can come in the form of great networking and mentorship, funding, job creation, and whether or not that graduate company is still in existence. Since 2009, Founder Institute has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs worldwide.

The latest graduates from the New York program include: