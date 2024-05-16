Horasis welcomes venture capitalist Semyon Dukach to its advisory board

Horasis, an international think tank headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, announced this week a new addition to its Advisory Board.

Semyon Dukach is a venture capitalist, entrepreneur and founding partner of One Way Ventures. His addition to the board will bring new expertise to the table and strengthen the organization’s presence in the entrepreneurial and innovation community.

Said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter, “By sharing the collective experience of its network of advisors and supporters, One Way Ventures helps to democratize access to funding and increase opportunities for talented individuals. The venture fund believes technology must be a force for good, and that all individuals should be given the chance to succeed.”

Supporting migrant talent

Semyon’s family moved to the US when he was a child, and he went on to study at Columbia University before completing his master’s degree at MIT. He co-founded several technology companies, including Vert and Fast Engines before becoming the Director of the Techstars accelerator in Boston.

In 2017, he co-founded One Way Ventures to support immigrant founders in the US at the seed and pre-seed stages in building high-impact ventures. To date, the fund has supported a talented group of entrepreneurs in the US who hail from all over the world.

According to the VC, the same determination and grit that motivates certain individuals to migrate makes them more likely to have success when tackling the challenges that come with building new companies.

Uncovering solutions for global challenges

Founded and chaired by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, Horasis is one of the world’s leading independent, international think tank headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The organization strives to uncover solutions that support sustainable development and expects its partners to demonstrate principled leadership that helps to deliver community-driven initiatives.

In addition, Horasis hosts annual and regional summits throughout the course of the year. These events bring together hundreds of leaders and decision-makers from businesses, governments and international organizations to engage in targeted policy dialogue in specific locations and unpack pressing global challenges.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company