International innovation hub names Karl Kilb, Bloomberg’s first General Counsel, as a Judge  

Parallel18 is a top-level, performance-driven international innovation hub focused on providing funding, mentorship, business connections, and investment to underrepresented founders around the globe.

High-quality business education is a must for every founder, especially when they are looking to grow and scale their business. For this reason, Parallel18’s judging panel received a new member in the form of entrepreneurial leader and corporate lawyer, Karl P. Kilb III.

Finance solutions for the future

Karl Kilb was Bloomberg’s first General Counsel for 15 years, spending 22 years with the company overall.

During his time at the company, Karl built and managed a global Legal and Compliance Department that supported all aspects of Bloomberg’s worldwide businesses, including data, news, analytics, and electronic trading.

He is the Chairman of Crescite, the world’s first faith-based token creating a blockchain solution that helps to drive good. Crescite strives to create a global network of profitable, yet impactful economic activity. The Crescite token is built using an open-source XDC network built on a meticulously vetted model created through experts in the space of blockchain, artificial intelligence, ESG investing, and faith-based initiatives for a goal of total decentralization.

He is also the founder of MC Identity Solutions, which is building the next generation of the internet and identity verification companies, the Founder and Chairman of the Fordham University School of Law Entrepreneurial Law Advisory Council and a Professor of Entrepreneurial Law.

The innovative Puerto Rican accelerator

As a judge for Parallel18’s upcoming cohort, Karl will help to select startups to be accepted into the 20-week accelerator program in which each startup receives $40,000. This international acceleration program offers funding opportunities to help startups scale into new markets.

The Parallel18 investor network is composed of hundreds of local and international members. The team actively invests in startups from Latin America, the United States, and Puerto Rico. Collectively, Parallel18 graduated companies have raised close to $210M USD in private capital.

The program is supported by the Puerto Rico Science Technology & Research Trust, a private non-profit organization created with the goal of maximizing Puerto Rico’s participation and creation of jobs in the global knowledge economy by promoting investment and financing of science and technology research development.

The various programs at Parallel18 aim to create opportunities for entrepreneurs of underrepresented groups in the innovation ecosystem and support their goals of building a high-impact business that can reach the world.

Article’s featured photo of Karl Kilb, Edward Cullen and SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company