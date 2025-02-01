HR execs head to Orlando for HR Management Institute event to help define the future of work 

HR has always had far-reaching responsibilities, however its focus has long been on employee retention and ensuring that team members have positive work experiences.

Post-Covid, this has moved far beyond things like benefits and wellness programs. In fact, today a positive company culture is a primary competitive advantage in the increasing competition for talent.

As human capital continues to be recognized as a vital strategic asset, the role of HR has never been more important.

Meanwhile, the industry increasingly faces scrutiny. Disciplines such as employee engagement, among others, are under increasing pressure to work cross-functionally, in addition to engaging with the broader strategies of other departments.

In the face of workforce shifts, technological advancements, and the ongoing challenges of the post-pandemic world, HR departments are not just supporting business objectives — they are helping to define the future of work.

HR is set to play a starring role in helping to build innovative organizations and resilient teams. In part to begin addressing this, the HR Management Conference is preparing to share the latest strategies and best practices in this field.

HR Transformation and the Future of Work

The 2025 HR Management Institute has announced that it will be hosting its next conference at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Florida this February 23rd.

The two-and-a-half-day event offers a unique opportunity to exchange insights, benchmark strategies, and cultivate connections with senior HR executives from diverse industries across the US.

The event will include immersive thought leadership sessions and engaging roundtable discussions, with this year the theme for the event being: Leading HR Transformation: Innovation, Inclusivity, and the Future of Work.

Elizabeth Rafferty, Global CPO, Ness Digital Engineering

As such, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest strategies and learn how to craft HR plans that help organizations and their talent to thrive.

A full agenda for the conference is here.

The event is accredited by the SHRM and HRCI, with its advisory committee being responsible for shaping the agenda.

Elizabeth Rafferty, Global Chief People Officer at Ness Digital Engineering, is part of this event, and is set to participate in a must-see panel discussion, “Cultivating Tomorrow’s Leaders: Succession Planning and Human-Centered Leadership,” alongside Donna Dorsey of Root, J.D. Roux of Activision Blizzard, Fasika Melaku of Denny’s, and Sandy Cross of PGA of America.

The session will explore how to align goals with purpose, foster belonging and well-being and transform the employee experience.

Leading with careers and culture at Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, is an organization looking to lead by example when it comes to valuing the contributions of its employees.

In 2024 the enterprise won five prestigious Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Awards®, often referred to as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management”.

This commitment to excellence in HR was further bolstered following the appointment of Elizabeth Rafferty as CHRO in October of 2024.

An accomplished leader with experience in technology, professional services and marketing, Rafferty has helped to spearhead the company’s growth by enhancing people and cultural practices, and setting a forward-looking HR vision. She is known in the industry for her expertise in fostering strong company culture, elevating employee experience and leading organizational transformations.

She earlier successfully implemented talent strategies across North America, EMEA, and APAC, making her a seasoned HR executive with global reach.

The HR Management Institute was brought to the market by the International Performance Management Institute (IPMI), which was founded in 2009 and hosts exclusive, high-impact conferences designed for senior executives.

More information on the upcoming HR Management Institute event is here.