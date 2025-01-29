Longview Fusion Energy Systems Highlighted as Key Contributor in Multiple FIRE Grants

Longview Fusion Energy Systems has announced its role as a key contributor to two of the six teams selected to receive awards through the Fusion Innovation and Research Engine (FIRE) collaborative program. These prestigious awards reflect Longview’s dedication to advancing fusion energy and promoting innovation in the field.

The FIRE program, established by the Department of Energy, is designed to bring together industry players, national laboratories, and academics to tackle the most pressing challenges in fusion energy. Underlining the crucial role of this pioneering research in paving the way for a more sustainable future, the Department of Energy has announced $107 million in funding for the program.

Led by Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) and General Atomics (GA), the selected teams represent critical efforts to accelerate the development of transformative technologies for commercial fusion energy. Longview’s expertise and participatory oversight on these teams will play a significant role in supporting both projects’ ambitious goals.

The SRNL-led team focuses on developing the fuel cycle essential for fusion energy commercialization. Under the FC-FIRE Collaborative, SRNL is working with a broad team of national laboratories, universities, and industry partners, including Longview, to tackle critical topics such as process modeling, process technology development, tritium material solutions, and byproduct material handling. The collaboration will also address cross-cutting issues like fuel cycle workforce development.

“We are thrilled to be part of not just one, but two groundbreaking teams selected under the FIRE collaborative awards”, said Valerie Roberts, Chief Business Officer at Longview Fusion Energy Systems. “These collaborations demonstrate the power of partnerships in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for fusion energy and underscore Longview’s position as a leader in this transformative industry”.

The GA-led initiative is centered on advancing key components of fusion energy systems, particularly in the areas of plasma confinement and reactor materials. Longview’s contributions include critical insights and technological advancements to propel the project’s objectives forward, bringing the promise of fusion energy closer to reality.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.