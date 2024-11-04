Ness Digital Engineering takes center stage in latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Large business decisions require a leap of faith in the best of times, however making these in a bumpy economy and with the emergence of disruptive AI technologies can seem like an even higher gamble than usual. Yet for executives who did just that, it seems the chips are finally in.

Al Jazeera recently reported that technology enterprises sent Nasdaq to a record high this week, as investors bet on strong earnings from corporate heavyweights.

Alphabet’s revenue jumped 15 percent to $88.3 billion this past quarter, while profit surged 34% to $26.3 billion. The tech giant’s strong performance comes ahead of hotly-anticipated earnings results this week from Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Amazon.

Still, whether the executives of these enterprises are new to making large business and technology investments or long-time pro’s, businesses often rely on a network of trusted business partners that provide specific products and services as they grow.

Most companies appreciate that high trust levels lead to a stronger reputation, sustainable revenues, greater customer advocacy and increased employee retention. It is also likely that companies with higher levels of trust will bounce back from future crises far quicker than others.

The Everest Group, founded in 1911, provides its PEAK Matrix® Assessment to measure service providers’ impact and market leadership across a comprehensive set of criteria. It has become, frankly, one of the industry’s most trusted resources.

This week they announced that Ness Digital Engineering (Ness) was recognized as a Major Contender in its 2024 Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Taking Intelligent Engineering to the next level

Ness, a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company owned by KKR, has long held a reputation for delivering value and innovation in software product engineering.

Its recognition this week as a Major Contender reflects its performance in market adoption and spans four categories: BFSI-specific SPES PEAK Matrix®, ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® 2024, Media and Entertainment-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® 2024, and Central and Eastern Europe-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® 2024.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a customer-centric delivery model, the enterprise has looked to help companies drive digital transformation, optimize product development, and achieve business goals more effectively.

This distinction also highlights Ness’s leadership in Intelligent Engineering, which is a systematic, data-driven approach that meets the growing demand for faster business results.

Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering

According to Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering, “Ness’s recognition as a Major Contender in the PEAK Matrix® Assessment validates our commitment to driving client success through innovative engineering practices.”

“This aligns with our Intelligent Engineering approach, allowing us to empower our clients with the flexibility to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing market. By combining data-driven strategies with cutting-edge technology, we help clients meet their business goals with speed and precision,” added the executive.

The brand behind PEAK Matrix: The Everest Group

The Everest Group, which was started more than three decades ago, provides strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services, and is a go-to global BPO research firm.

Its business looks to support technology leaders as they navigate market challenges and drive maximize operational and financial performance.

According to the Everest Group, revenue growth was one of the top-most business priorities of enterprise executives in 2024. Cost and margin pressures ranked as the No. 1 challenge.

Enterprise spending in 2024 would be directed toward modernizing technology, data analytics and process optimization, predicted the organization.