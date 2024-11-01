Sim Local Named to Deloitte’s 50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Ireland

The Republic of Ireland, where The Sociable was founded, has gone through an incredible transformation over the past two decades, emerging as a digital leader both in Europe and across the globe.

The nation is second only to the US when it comes to software service exports, generating an estimated €16bn for its economy each year.

It holds a key position as the gateway to the EU for US tech titans. The Grand Canal Dock area in the south of the capital city, Dublin, is now a thriving tech hub that’s home to the European headquarters of Google, Meta, and Amazon, to name a few.

In fact, Dublin is Facebook’s largest employee base outside of the US, underscoring the strategic importance of Ireland.

This has created a booming digital economy that, at a value of $50 billion annually, now accounts for 13% of the country’s GDP, while its ICT market is worth $19 billion.

And while the presence of international players have fueled the rise of Ireland’s tech scene, the country also boasts a wealth of impressive homegrown talent. Specialized innovation clusters have already given rise to startup success stories like Stripe and Intercom, helping to inspire the creation of even more impressive startups and businesses.

The country’s future continues to look bright due to the continued emergence of tech enterprises in the country, which was recently highlighted in Deloitte’s list of its 50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Ireland.

Deloitte’s Fast 50 List for Ireland

Deloitte’s Fast 50 List is one of Ireland’s leading technology award programmes, recognising the fastest growing technology companies across Ireland.

The list is based on Irish technology companies that have demonstrated the highest percentage of revenue growth over the last four years.

The awards cover the diversity of Ireland’s digital economy, from communications and fintech to manufacturing and software.

The Technology Fast 50 and Rising Star competitions are looked to, more than just a recognition, as a celebration of technological advancement and entrepreneurship in the country.

The full list of companies on the shortlist are listed on Deloitte’s website ahead of the exact rankings, due to be unveiled on November 28th.

One of the company included in the list, Sim Local, in particular highlights the region’s commitment to driving innovation in global connectivity.

A new eSIM solution

Dublin-based Sim Local, founded in 2011 by Killian Whelan, has in recent years become the global leader in travel SIM card and eSIM retail.

Founded by the Irish entrepreneur over a decade ago, the company was ahead of the curve in recognizing the need for better mobile solutions for travellers. After establishing its first retail shop in Dublin Airport, Sim Local was able to expand rapidly to meet the growing demand for its products. Today, the company has a presence in over 100 airports that have collectively helped millions of customers stay connected.

Sim Local caters to global travelers and allows them to avoid expensive roaming charges by opting to use one of its great-value data packs delivered through regional providers.

The company sells SIM cards and downloadable eSIMs directly to customers through local retail stores, kiosks, vending machines, its mobile application, and its online store.

The rise of Sim Local in global destinations is thanks to solid partnerships within the telecoms industry, further bolstered by the new addition of Lyca Mobile and its data plans to the platform.

A strong future

Ireland has already confirmed it’s status as a digital technology leader. The number of impressive, fast-growing tech companies highlighted by Deloitte’s show that this journey is far from over.

As more innovators emerge from the country’s tech hubs, bolstered by the presence of world-class educational institutions, the future for Ireland’s economy looks bright.

Featured photo of Sim Local CEO Killian Whelan