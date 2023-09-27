Nisum named key technology development partner for Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE)

Nisum, a global digital consulting firm based in Silicon Valley, has been named a “key technology development partner” for Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the corporation that owns a number of leading sports arenas and teams including the NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

“This partnership with Nisum is another significant step in making Monumental one of the premiere sports ecosystems in the country, delivering a series of amazing, connected experiences for our fans,” said Adam Heintz, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at MSE, in a statement.

“We are proud to add Nisum to our strong network of partners, augmenting this top tier group with their technical expertise, strategic leadership, and high quality delivery from a global workforce,” he added.

Adam Heintz, SVP of Business Intelligence, MSE

Nisum counts a talented workforce of over 2,000 professionals across North America, Latin America and Asia, and for over 20 years has specialized in helping the world’s leading companies improve their digital strategy and engineering, data-driven insights and analytics, blockchain solutions, customer-centric experiences, business agility, software development, and more.

The company will now be helping MSE leverage best-in-class technology solutions to create exceptional sporting experiences and lasting memories for fans, stakeholders, and MSE partners.

Nisum will also be a key partner in supporting MSE’s strategic IT initiatives by bringing decades of expertise in digital engineering, custom software development, data-led strategy and insights, and agile delivery.

By being named to the MSE family of partners, Nisum joins the ranks of other multinational brands providing the best available service and solutions to fans at MSE sporting events. A list which includes companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Alibaba, Capital One, Giant Food, and more.

“The heart of Nisum’s work is to power life’s amazing moments with the best technology. There is no better opportunity to do that than through the connectivity and bonds people create through a shared love of sports,” said Tina Wung, Nisum’s Vice President of Growth Marketing and Revenue.

She added that Nisum is “very excited to join the Monumental family and create memorable experiences for millions of fans.”

Tina Wung, VP of of Growth Marketing and Revenue, Nisum

Headquartered in Washington, DC, MSE is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country. The company owns and operates five professional sports teams as wells the Capital One Arena, which is home to the Washington Capitals, the Wizards, and the Georgetown University men’s basketball team.

The company also is a co-owner of aXiomatic, an esports company with an ownership stake in esports franchise Team Liquid, as well as co-owner, along with NBC Sports Group of the Monumental Sports Network (MSN), an entertainment company that provides original sports content across desktop, tablet, mobile and OTT streaming devices.

From immersive virtual reality, to cutting-edge robotic cameras, to sophisticated data analytics and even NFTs, technology is permeating into most every aspect of how we enjoy sports.

MSE and Nisum are at the forefront of transforming sports entertainment for the better via technology, making more personalized experiences and expanding the bounds of what we think is possible at sporting events.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.