Serial entrepreneur shares 3 key ingredients for a great startup name (podcast episode)

How do founders come up with startup names? And what makes a great startup name?

Well, if you are feeling lazy, you could use a startup name generator. However, if you want something that will really make an impact, then you will want to hear this.

In this episode of the Brains Byte Back podcast, Jason Keck, CEO & Co-Founder of Broker Buddha, a startup using online smart forms to speed up insurance applications and renewals, joins us to share what he believes to be the three ingredients needed to create a fantastic startup name. Tune in to find out!

Additionally, Keck, who previously held the role of Shazam’s Head of Business Development, shares his backstory, and how he made the switch from working at Tumblr to co-founding Broker Buddha.

He goes into detail about why he was inspired to help create Broker Buddha after members of the co-founding team experienced the slow and inefficient processes of submitting insurance information for a previous startup. Where information was passed back and forth via PDF files and other archaic data capture tools.

Keck and the team saw how the insurance industry desperately needed new, online tools for collecting information from their clients, and decided they would find a solution. Thus, Broker Buddha was born.

Keck also talks about The Enlightened Agent, a podcast he hosts on behalf of Broker Buddha, where they are currently exploring diversity and inclusion in the insurance industry.

And to close the show host Sam Brake Guia and Keck discuss their shared love for his home city of New Orleans.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company