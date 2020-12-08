Brazil says ‘no’ to great reset: ‘Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis’

Brazil’s minister of foreign affairs says “no” to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) proposed “great reset” agenda, telling the United Nations (UN) special session on COVID-19 that “totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis.”

“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap” — Ernesto Araujo

On December 3, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo rebuked the WEF’s technocratic “great reset” of society and the global economy in a recorded speech before the special session of the UN.

Although Araujo did not say the words “great reset” or “World Economic Forum” during his speech to the UN, he made it abundantly clear in a tweet the following day that he was referring to the “great reset” agenda in his speech.

The pandemic must not lead to totalitarian social control or the abrogation of fundamental freedoms. Freedom is foundational to the UN and essential to human dignity. Brazil🇧🇷 stands for freedom. No to the “Great Reset” My speech at UN session on Covid:https://t.co/mrxDVKXCSa pic.twitter.com/nxrEagxeEq — Ernesto Araújo (@ernestofaraujo) December 4, 2020

The “great reset” is the brainchild of WEF Founder Klaus Schwab, who has been planning the technocratic agenda to reset all of society and the global economy for many years.

“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis” — Ernesto Araujo

Brazil is now pushing back against the great reset.

“Brazil is a founding member of the UN, and hence, is committed to its basic principles: peace and security, cooperation among nations, respect for human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” Araujo told the UN.

“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system,” he added.

The Brazilian minister went on to say, “Fundamental freedoms are not an ideology. Human dignity requires freedom as much as it requires health and economic opportunities.

“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap.

“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis. Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19.”

Araujo is a fierce opponent of globalist ideologies.

In April, 2020, he wrote that “globalism replaces socialism as a preparatory stage for communism,” and he referred to the coronavirus as the “comunavirus” after reading a recent booklet by Slovenian philosopher and communist Slavoj Zizek, from which he extrapolated that viruses were beneficial for spreading communism.

“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system” — Ernesto Araujo

The Brazilian minister of foreign affairs was a controversial pick by President Jair Bolsonaro, partly due to Araujo’s belief that climate science was a “dogma” being used “to justify increasing the regulatory power of states over the economy and the power of international institutions on the nation states and their populations, as well as to stifle economic growth in democratic capitalist countries and to promote the growth of China,” The Guardian’s global environment editor Jonathan Watts wrote in November, 2018.

Araujo’s views that climate change science and globalism are vectors for spreading Marxist ideologies, along with his pro-nationalistic beliefs, have not won him many allies on the international stage.

“Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19” — Ernesto Araujo

As a cabinet member of the Bolsonaro administration, he has received his fair share of criticism from the media, and his Wikipedia page currently says that he “subscribes to conspiracy theories.”

According to Watts, Bolsonaro chose a “foreign minister who believes climate change is part of a plot by ‘cultural Marxists’ to stifle western economies and promote the growth of China.”

However unpopular among globalists, climate change activists, and the media Araujo may be, when he said “no to the great reset,” in his words he was rejecting the exploitation of the coronavirus crisis to further an agenda set by those who “preach the curtailing of freedom.”

In his speech to the UN, Araujo called for coordination and collaboration during the crisis at the international level while letting countries handle policies in their own way at the national level.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future” — Klaus Schwab, WEF

The great reset agenda calls for a complete restructuring of society under a new form of stakeholder capitalism, where ownership is obsolete and privacy is non-existent thanks to invasive technologies coming out of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that will lead us to, in Schwab’s words, “a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

No one can be truly free if they are under constant surveillance and their behavior is tracked and monitored through digital devices via the Internet of Bodies that keep a record of their every social interaction, their every purchase, their carbon footprint, their credit scores, and all of their health information — not to mention every key they smash, every link they click, and every website they visit.

Technology is a double-edged sword.

“Human dignity requires freedom as much as it requires health and economic opportunities” — Ernesto Araujo

All the technologies of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as blockchain, AI, computer vision, and the IoT ecosystem can be used to help uplift people out of poverty, feed the world, and safeguard personal freedoms and privacy — giving power back to the people.

But these technologies can also be enlisted to do the exact opposite of good and enforce totalitarian control under a social credit system, like the one the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses.

Take contact tracing for example.

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered” — WEF

Part of China’s Orwellian surveillance state strategy is to link the digital identities of its “netizens” to a social credit system.

They even have a contact tracing app for “deadbeat debtors” that alerts citizens with a warning whenever they come within 500 meters of someone who is in debt.

Fear of public shaming can be a strong incentive to modify one’s behavior rather quickly, but the social control goes way beyond public shaming. It determines which services you can access, which information you receive, and where you can or cannot travel, based on your credit score.

You can check out China’s state TV programming on the social credit system in the propaganda video below.

Proponents of the great reset agenda, like Prince Charles, John Kerry, and Justin Trudeau, say that the pandemic presents a golden opportunity to “build back better” in resetting the global economy under a new social contract.

But instead of being a mandate from the people as a response to the coronavirus crisis, the great reset agenda was cooked-up years ago by un-elected bureaucrats as a way to introduce a new form of “stakeholder capitalism” while instituting a fresh framework for global governance.

“I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me” — WEF

The WEF envisions a future where we the people own nothing, and we all live in a “citizen-centered welfare state” while governments and “stakeholders” own and control the means of production.

A blog post from 2016 sums up what the WEF envisions for the year 2030 quite succinctly:

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.”

There isn’t much talk of freedom in the WEF’s great reset discussions.

Instead, they offer a utopia of more equity, inclusivity, and prosperity by sacrificing personal ownership, privacy, and liberty — the very foundations of constitutional republics.