This week, one of Europe’s biggest startup and innovation summits, TechBBQ, will be taking place online on September 17 and 18.

The conference, which aims to bring together talent, knowledge and capital to support the Nordic startup ecosystem, will this year take the opportunity to reflect on the challenges the ecosystem has faced these past several months.

“Radical waves of change have left our tech/startup community off-balance, and we want to assess the impacts of these changes,” organizers wrote in a press release for the event.

In line with this year’s theme of resilience, the digital conference will explore how entrepreneurs and startups can stay strong as individuals, as organizations, and as a community.

“We will especially emphasize how we should and can be better at inspiring, lifting, and learning from each other for the ultimate purpose of empowering community collaboration,” read the press release.

With future challenges in mind, the event — which hopes to draw in over 8,000 attendees — will look to explore the power of technology as a force for good, with the potential to solve pressing global and social issues.

Speakers at this year’s TechBBQ Digital include thought-leaders, change-makers, trailblazers and groundbreakers. Notable names include Martha Ivester, Head of Ads Marketing for Google Northern Europe, Christopher Maneu, Senior Cloud Advocate at Microsoft, Dr.Robert Langer, Institute Professor at MIT, Troels Schönfeldt, CEO of Seaborg Technologies, Werner Valeur, Co-Founder and Owner of Brand New Ventures, and Vishal Vasishth, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Obvious Ventures.

This year’s digital program includes talks from keynote speakers, discussion panels, mentoring sessions from VC investors, startup pitch competitions, fire-side chats and networking opportunities.

Tickets to this week’s digital TechBBQ event are still available online, with special discounts for business angels and groups.