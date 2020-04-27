The most dangerous countries on the internet: Iran (Brains Byte Back podcast)

Welcome back to our mini-series on the most dangerous countries on the internet. In this episode of the Brains Byte Back podcast, we will be looking at Iran with the Head of Threat Research at a company that focuses on threat detection powered by deep learning.

My guest joining me today to discuss this is Irfan Asrar, the Head of Threat Research at Blue Hexagon, a company that focuses on threat detection powered by deep learning.

He also previously led the Malware and Threat Research team at Palo Alto Networks. He has been in the Malware Research/Threat Intelligence industry for over ten years and has worked with several security vendors across Asia and North America.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, and Radio Public.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And for our Good News feature, we have a positive story out of Australia relating to Elon Musk and energy.