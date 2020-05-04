The most dangerous countries on the internet: North Korea (Brains Byte Back)

Welcome to another episode of our Most Dangerous Countries on the Internet series. In our third installment in the series, we will be looking at North Korea.

To discuss this topic I am joined by Porter Adams, a cybersecurity researcher at Blacktop Government Solutions in Washington DC.

In this episode, we discuss accusations of how North Korean hacking groups steal millions of dollars from other countries, which is then used to fund the country’s nuclear program.

We also discuss North Korea’s internal intranet and what further attacks might look like from this hermit nation.

