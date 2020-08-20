Erik Zijdemans promoted to COO of digital PR firm Publicize

As he approaches his two-year anniversary at Publicize, a Colombia-based digital public relations company for startups, Erik Zijdemans has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Born in the Netherlands, Zijdemans arrived in Colombia in 2018 and began his career at Publicize as an Operations Analyst.

Over the last two years, the now 31 year-old has worked his way up the ranks at Publicize, moving swiftly through positions as Head of Operations and HR, and Vice President of Operations, before being promoted to COO.

“Through all the challenges that 2020 has brought to us, we have been able to hold true to our core mission providing growth communications for startups around the world,” Zijdemans told The Sociable.

This year, Zijdemans was also named a judge at Parallel 18, an international acceleration program for startups that is supported by the government of Puerto Rico.

Zijdemans, who is passionate about entrepreneurship and business model development, has a wealth of experience in the industry, having co-founded his own startup in Denmark, in 2016.

His expertise lies in working with entrepreneurs across the world to grow their businesses through strong business models and effective communication.

Before working at Publicize, Zijdemans had also previously worked as a Project Manager and Safety Coordinator in his home country of the Netherlands, a Researcher at Carleton University, Canada, and a Business Developer in Denmark.

From its headquarters in Medellín, Publicize works to help startups and small, growing businesses achieve the media exposure they need using digital PR services, content marketing, social media strategy and SEO.

The company’s mission is to help startups leverage digital PR for growth, and it has worked with notable clients including US-based automation platform Liongard, digital solutions provider intive, and GPS navigation software developer Sygic.

“Over the years to come, we will continue to expand our services, provide even better insights for our clients, and most importantly, we’ll have fun creating impactful digital communications,” COO Zijdemans said.

Full disclosure: Publicize subsidizes The Sociable.