What is Microdosing? — clinical biologist weighs in on the Brains Byte Back podcast

Mags Tanev, our co-host here at Brains Byte Back, brings the second installment of her series The New Era of Psychedelics, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies.

In this episode, Tanev interviews Gaurav Dubey, a clinical biologist, and science blogger, to discuss research surrounding microdosing, the benefits of microdosing vs. other types of psychedelic use, and changing attitudes towards microdosing and psychedelics in our society.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, and Radio Public.

In addition to Dubey, Tanev also speaks with a psychedelics enthusiast with a high level of microdosing experience who wanted to keep his identity anonymous.