Our Brains Byte Back podcast co-host, Mags Tanev, kicks off her new series The New Era of Psychedelics, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies.

In this first installment, Tanev interviews Jackee Stang, the founder of Delic Corp, the first-ever psychedelics corporation that specializes in education, content, and events about psychedelic substances.

In addition to this, she is also the former VP of content and programming at High Times.

In this episode, they discuss Jackee’s journey with psychedelics, her motivation to start Delic Corp, and the challenges she has faced within the psychedelic community.