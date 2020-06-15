The New Era of Psychedelics: Learning and Integrating (Brains Byte Back Podcast)

In today’s episode, fellow Brains Byte Back host Mags Tanev joins me to conclude her series The New Era of Psychedelics, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, PodBean, and Radio Public.

During this series, Tanev has interviewed a variety of guest speakers on topics relating to the benefits of microdosing, the healing power of psilocybin and ayahuasca, and the current research surrounding psychedelics.

In this episode, Tanev discusses how she first became interested in psychedelics, what inspired her to create this series, and what she has learned from it.

She also shares with us her experiences with psychedelics from her past and talks about using psychedelics during the COVID-19 quarantine.