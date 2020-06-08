HomeWebThe transformative power of psilocybin on the Brains Byte Back podcast
The transformative power of psilocybin on the Brains Byte Back podcast

Sam Brake Guia
In this final installment of The New Era of Psychedelics, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies, Brains Byte Back co-host, Mags Tanev, interviews Tim Hinchliffe, the editor of The Sociable

They discuss how Hinchliffe first became interested in psilocybin, some of his most transformative trips, set and setting, and what we can learn from cultures that have incorporated and integrated psychedelics into their societies for thousands of years.

For years, Hinchliffe has produced numerous articles for The Sociable highlighting the potential of psilocybin, including interviews with cutting-edge researchers and drug developers to his own experiences with the mushroom and the hidden wisdom that was downloaded.

Magic mushrooms as a cyberdelic technology for hacking consciousness

Check out the rest of the episodes in our series on The New Era of Psychedelics with Mags Tanev below:

The therapeutic power of Ayahuasca on the Brains Byte Back podcast

What is Microdosing? — clinical biologist weighs in on the Brains Byte Back podcast

‘The Psychedelic Renaissance’ with the former VP of content at High Times (Brains Byte Back podcast)

Tags :brains byte backpodcastpsilocybinpsychedelicspsychology
Sam is an energetic and passionate writer/presenter, always looking for the next adventure. In August 2016 he donated all of his possessions to charity, quit his job, and left the UK. Since then he has been on the road travelling through North, Central and South America searching for new adventures and amazing stories.
