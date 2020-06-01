The therapeutic power of Ayahuasca on the Brains Byte Back podcast

Welcome to another episode of The New Era of Psychedelics series, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies.

For this third installment, Brains Byte Back co-host Mags Tanev is joined by Kat Courtney, founder of AfterLife Coach and a fully trained Ayahuascera with over 10 years of experience, to discuss the healing properties of this sacred plant.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, and Radio Public.

Courtney explains how ayahuasca helped her deal with her own mental health issues, which then led her on a quest to become an expert in this practice, and shares with us her advice for those who are interested in trying this ancient medicine.