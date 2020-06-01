HomeScienceThe therapeutic power of Ayahuasca on the Brains Byte Back podcast
Science

The therapeutic power of Ayahuasca on the Brains Byte Back podcast

Sam Brake GuiaSam Brake Guiano commentbrains byte backpodcastpsychedelics
ayahuasca
383views

Welcome to another episode of The New Era of Psychedelics series, exploring scientific research, therapies, and the potential benefits of psychedelic compounds and plant medicines in our societies.

For this third installment, Brains Byte Back co-host Mags Tanev is joined by Kat Courtney, founder of AfterLife Coach and a fully trained Ayahuascera with over 10 years of experience, to discuss the healing properties of this sacred plant. 

Listen to this podcast on SpotifyAnchorApple PodcastsBreakerGoogle PodcastsStitcherOvercastListen Notes, and Radio Public.

Courtney explains how ayahuasca helped her deal with her own mental health issues, which then led her on a quest to become an expert in this practice, and shares with us her advice for those who are interested in trying this ancient medicine.

What is Microdosing? — clinical biologist weighs in on the Brains Byte Back podcast

‘The Psychedelic Renaissance’ with the former VP of content at High Times (Brains Byte Back podcast)

Magic mushrooms as a cyberdelic technology for hacking consciousness

Tags :brains byte backpodcastpsychedelics
add a comment

Leave a Response

Sam Brake Guia

Sam Brake Guia

Sam is an energetic and passionate writer/presenter, always looking for the next adventure. In August 2016 he donated all of his possessions to charity, quit his job, and left the UK. Since then he has been on the road travelling through North, Central and South America searching for new adventures and amazing stories.
view all posts

You Might Also Like